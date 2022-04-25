Top 5 three-row MPVs, SUVs under Rs. 10 lakh: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to Kia Carens

Here are the top 5 three-row vehicles that can seat 6/7 occupants and cost less than Rs. 10 lakh, ex-showroom. The list includes the likes of Mahindra Bolero, Renault Triber and more.

The surge in the demand for three-row vehicles is apparent. Recently, the market has seen a couple of three-row vehicles heating the competition. However, the affordability of these people-movers remains an important aspect to be considered by the Indian audience. Hence, we thought of curating a list of the top 5 three-row SUVs and MPVs that are on sale in the country and cost less than Rs. 10 lakh, ex-showroom.

Renault Triber

With a starting price of Rs. 5.76 (ex-showroom), the Renault Triber is the first name on this list of the top 5 three-row MPVs, SUVs under Rs. 10 lakh. In fact, it is the most-affordable three-row vehicle you can buy in the country today. The Renault Triber is neither low on space nor safety. It scores a 4-star crash-test rating, while the power comes from a 1.0L NA petrol engine. Options of both manual and automatic gearboxes are available.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The newest one on the block is the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The 7-seater MPV has been recently launched in an updated avatar at a starting price of Rs. 8.35 lakh. The refreshed model is on offer with a revised exterior, advanced infotainment unit, updated powertrain, and a new 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Mahindra Bolero

The Mahindra Bolero is the oldest nameplate on this list of top 5 three-row MPVs, SUVs under Rs. 10 lakh. It starts from Rs. 9.20 lakh, ex-showroom. However, the third row here features jump seats, in comparison to the forward-facing bench seen on more modern cars. Nevertheless, the Bolero is bought for its rugged character, body-on-frame architecture, and boxy looks.

Mahindra Bolero Neo

At a starting price of Rs. 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the Indian audience also has access to the more modern Mahindra Bolero Neo. While the Bolero Neo remains a crude offering, it is indeed a capable one, as the Neo utilises a body-on-frame architecture, rear-wheel-drive layout, and seating for 7 occupants with three rows of seats.

Kia Carens

The Kia Carens is the poshest and largest car on this list. It starts from Rs. 9.59 lakh, and the Carens is on sale with three engine options – 1.5L NA petrol, 1.5L diesel, and 1.4L turbo-petrol. Also, there are a total of 3 transmission options – 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT, and 7-speed DCT.

