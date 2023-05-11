Top 5 SUVs that are soon to get a facelift – Seltos to Creta

SUVs are popular in India and here are 5 SUVs that are soon to get a facelift — from the Kia Seltos to the popular Hyundai Creta.

SUVs have become popular and some names have become synonymous with SUVs in India, although they are not SUVs, but crossovers. However, sales numbers prove that customers want these vehicles owing to their ergonomics, value for money, features, how they look, and at times, the brand name.

Most of these SUVs are getting a facelift soon, and here are the top 5 SUVs that will receive a facelift in the next nine months to a year, along with what one can expect from the updates.

Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos was the vehicle that set the grounds for the South Korean carmaker in India and the company’s success can be attributed primarily to the Seltos. Based on the same platform as the Hyundai Creta, the Seltos also shares the same engines, however, in terms of design, the Seltos looks more macho.

The updated version of the Kia Seltos is expected sometime in July 2023, and as part of the update, the Seltos will get redesigned headlights and updated bumpers, while maintaining the familiar silhouette. The Kia Seltos will carry forward the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, along with the new 158bhp 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine.

Tata Nexon facelift

The Nexon has become the best-seller for Tata Motors since its launch and is also the country’s leading passenger electric vehicle in terms of sales. The Tata Nexon is offered in petrol, diesel and all-electric drivetrains, catering to a wide audience.

Coming to the facelift, the updated version of the Tata Nexon has been spied already, borrowing design elements from the Tata Curvv concept. The Nexon also features Tata’s new infotainment system that was showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year. Expect Tata to launch the Nexon facelift in August.

Tata Harrier/Safari

Although they are two different vehicles, under the skin, they are the same in terms of underpinnings and engine options. The two SUVs share a lot in common and this will be their first major update, apart from the recent inclusion of ADAS.

The two SUVs will borrow design inspiration from the recently showcased Harrier EV concept, although minor differences will set them apart. The two vehicles will also get an updated interior, along with the new infotainment system that was recently introduced. The updated versions of the Tata Harrier and Safari are expected in October this year.

Kia Sonet

The 2023 Kia Sonet has been spied on test! To be launched in India soon.

The Kia Sonet is another consistent seller for the South Korean automaker in India, and similar to the Seltos, the Sonet shares its underpinnings and powertrains with its Hyundai sibling, the Venue. Similar to how the Seltos is to the Creta, the Sonet features a more muscular design compared to the Venue.

The Kia Sonet facelift is expected to get a redesigned front section and tweaks to the rear, while the interior is also expected to get a refresh. The updated sub-4 metre crossover is expected to be launched around December this year.

Hyundai Creta facelift

The next big update is the Hyundai Creta, of course. The new Hyundai Creta has been on sale in a few international markets, however, the Indian version is expected to be slightly different, borrowing design cues from the Exter and the new Verna.

The new Hyundai Creta is expected to come to India in early 2024, most probably in January. It will retain the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, while also getting the 158bhp turbo petrol engine, similar to the Kia Seltos.