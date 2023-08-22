Top 5 safest cars made in India as per Global NCAP

Ahead of Bharat NCAP launch, we look at the top 5 safest cars in India crash tested by Global NCAP.

Safety of cars has become one of the most critical factors and one of the key buying decisions for a prospective buyer in India. In recent years, people have laid their focus on which car has been crash tested by Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP).

Now, with India getting its own programme in the form of Bharat NCAP (or BNCAP), safety will gain more prominence among the mainstream. Ahead of the official launch of Bharat NCAP, we revisit the top 5 safest cars made in India that were crash tested by Global NCAP.

Top 5 safest cars made in India

Make and model Adult safety rating Points scored Child safety rating Points scored (out of 49) Body shell Skoda Slavia / VW Virtus 5 Star 29.71 / 34 5 Star 42.00 Stable Skoda Kushaq / VW Taigun 5 Star 29.64 / 34 5 Star 42.00 Stable Mahindra Scorpio-N 5 Star 29.25 / 34 3 Star 28.93 Stable Tata Punch 5 Star 16.45 / 17 4 Star 40.89 Stable Mahindra XUV300 5 Star 16.42 / 17 4 Star 37.44 Stable

Skoda Slavia/Volkswagen Virtus

Earlier this year, Global NCAP crash tested Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus which are platform siblings and share most of their underpinnings. These mid-size sedans bagged a 5-star rating and scored an impressive 29.71 out of a total of 34 points for adult occupant safety. For child occupant protection, they earned 42 out of a total of 49 points, achieving a 5-star rating in this category as well.

Skoda Kushaq/Volkswagen Taigun

Another pair of siblings, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun are based on the same MQB A0 IN platform as the above mentioned sedans. Both these models have secured 5-star ratings in both adult and child occupancy, but have scored marginally lower points most probably due to their SUV/crossover body style.

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra made a revolutionary update when it launched the Scorpio N last year. While the earlier Scorpio was considered to be one of the unsafest cars in India, the latest iteration has just turned the table. Scorpio N scored a 29.25 out of a total of 34 points for adult occupant safety. For child occupant protection, it earned 28.93 out of a total of 49 points, thus achieving a 3-star rating in this category.

Also Read India to get its own vehicle safety standards, Bharat NCAP launch on August 22

Tata Punch

Tata Punch is one of the safest cars in India under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It has been awarded a 5-star rating for adult occupant protection and 4-stars for child occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test. It scored 16.45 out of 17 points for adult occupant safety and 40.89 out of 49 points for child occupant protection.

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300 was the first made-in-India to be awarded a 5-star safety rating by Global NCAP. The subcompact SUV secured a 5-star rating for adult occupant protection and a 4-star rating for child occupant protection. The XUV300 managed to score 16.42 points out of 17 points for adult occupant safety. For child occupant protection, it got 37.44 points out of 49 points.