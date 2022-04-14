Top 5 safest cars in India: Mahindra XUV700 to Tata Nexon

Crash test ratings are an important criteria for the new-age car buyers while making a purchase. Hence, here’s a list of top 5 safest cars in the country.

Indian car buyers are now inclined towards buying safe cars. The manufacturers are also making their products safer, and the crash test ratings from Global NCAP can be said as a big selling point for select models these days. However, the primary focus is always on the adult occupant safety rating, whereas the child occupant safety rating is generally ignored. Thus, we have curated a list of the top safest cars as per Global NCAP crash test ratings for both adult and child occupants.

Mahindra XUV700

The newest from Mahindra has topped our list of the top 5 safest cars in India. The Mahindra XUV700 boasts a 5-star crash test rating for adult safety. Also, it has received a 4-star crash test rating for child occupant safety. The SUV scored 16.03 points out of 17 points for adult safety, whereas it managed to bag 41.66 points out of 49 points for child occupant safety.

Tata Punch

Taking the second spot on this list is the Tata Punch. The micro SUV from the homegrown maker is proving to be a consistent performer for the brand. Also, it boasts 5- star and 4-star crash test ratings for adult safety and child safety ratings, respectively. Talking of figures, it scored 16.45 points for adult occupant safety and 40.89 points for child occupant safety.

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300 has secured the third position here, as it achieved 16.42 points out of a total of 17 for adult safety and 37.44 points out of 49 points for child occupant safety at Global NCAP’s testbed. The compact SUV has a 5-star crash test rating for adult safety and a 4-star crash test rating for child safety.

Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz is the safest hatchback in the country. It has a Global NCAP crash test rating of 5 stars for adult protection and 3 stars for child occupant protection. The Altroz received a score of 16.13 points for adult safety and 29 points for child safety at the Global NCAP’s test rig.

Tata Nexon

The last contender on our list of the top 5 safest cars in India is the Tata Nexon, with its 5-star crash test rating for adults and a 3-star rating for child occupants. In fact, the Nexon was one of the early receivers of a complete 5-star crash test rating with a score of 16.13 points out of 17 points. The indigenous compact SUV also boasts a score of 29 points out of 49 points for child safety.

