Here are the top 5 reasons why the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has an edge over the Hyundai Creta in the mid-size SUV segment.

The soon-to-launch Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the company’s first mid-size SUV in a long time is set to enter a segment dominated by the Hyundai Creta. The Hyundai Creta has been popular owing to several facts, but when we look at 5 areas that matter, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has an edge over the South Korean SUV.

Here are the top 5 reasons why the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has an edge over the Hyundai Creta.

Dimensions

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara measures 4,345 mm in length, 1,795 mm in width, 1,645 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. The Hyundai Creta, n the other hand, measures 4,300 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width, 1,635 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,610 mm.

Dimensions Grand Vitara Hyundai Creta Length 4,345 mm 4,300 mm Width 1,795 mm 1,790 mm Height 1,645 mm 1,635 mm Wheelbase 2,600 mm 2,610 mm Fuel capacity 45-litres 50-litres Ground Clearance 210 mm 190 mm

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is longer, taller, and wider than the Hyundai Creta, offering more headroom, shoulder room, and leg room compared to the Creta.

Hybrid Engine

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets two engine options, a Mild Hybrid and a Strong Hybrid, both in petrol. The Mild Hybrid is paired to a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed AT with paddle shifters, while the Strong Hybrid is paired to a CVT gearbox. The Creta is offered with two petrol engines and a diesel engine, with a choice of gearboxes ranging from manuals to DCT.

Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid Strong Hybrid Displacement 1.5-litre 1.5-litre Power 101 bhp 114 bhp Torque 136.8 Nm 122 Nm Gearbox MT/AT e-CVT Mileage 20.58 kmpl 27.97 kmpl

The advantage the Grand Vitara has over the Creta is the Hybrid engine, which returns a mileage of 27.9 kmpl, making it the most fuel-efficient SUV in the segment. Moreover, the Grand Vitara is a good choice if you are making a move towards cleaner mobility, as it can be driven in all-electric mode as well.

Hyundai Creta Petrol NA Petrol Turbo Diesel Displacement 1.5-litre 1.4-litre 1.5-litre Power 113 bhp 138 bhp 113 bhp Torque 144 Nm 242 Nm 250 Nm Gearbox MT/CVT/iMT DCT MT/AT Mileage 17 kmpl 17 kmpl 21 kmpl

Head-Up Display

The Hyundai Creta is offered with several comfort and convenience features, however, Maruti Suzuki has managed to pull a trump card with the Head-Up Display, which projects data such as speed, gear, navigation, etc on the windshield, without the need to take your eyes off the road.

360-Degree camera

Again, with several features being offered with the Creta, Hyundai has missed out on the 360-degree camera option that Maruti Suzuki offers with the Grand Vitara. The 360-degree camera option gives the driver a better view of the SUV’s surroundings, be it for parking or just tricky terrain to help navigate better.

All-wheel-drive

The all-wheel-drive function is something Maruti Suzuki has responded with, listening to the demand. No other SUV in this category offers this apart from the Toyota Hyryder, which, in essence, is the same vehicle as the Grand Vitara.

The All-Grip AWD system gives an edge over 2WD vehicles as it has four options that allow the computer to choose between 2WD and AWD to offer better traction. Also, there is an AWD ‘Lock Mode’ that directs power to all four wheels permanently.