Top 5 powerful downsized turbo petrol SUVs in India under Rs 20 lakh: Venue, Seltos, Kicks and more

Turbocharged petrol engines which were mostly reserved for enhancing performance in sportscars, have now made it into the mass market to make small compact everyday vehicles like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Seltos and Nissan Kicks SUVs deliver more power while also remaining efficient. Here are the top 5 turbocharged petrol engines which you car buy from six different vehicles in India under Rs 20 lakh.

Indian auto emission standards are becoming more stringent now in the BS6 era. On the other side, Indian consumers are beginning to mature to more efficient, clean and powerful vehicles packaged in compact sizes available at affordable prices. This has led to the rise of automakers in India to explore a new type of downsized turbocharged petrol engines that are efficient but also pack a mean punch. Turbocharging petrol engines usually used to be reserved for automakers who wished to use turbos to squeeze out more performance from their sportscars. The benefits of turbocharging being less weight and cheaper to make, while also resulting in more efficient motors have now led turbos to be used in mass-market petrol cars. Under the Rs 20 lakh price bracket in India, there are many options available for Indian consumers for a powerful turbo petrol vehicle. But the most popular type are SUVs. These five engines in six vehicles are the new-generations of turbocharged petrol engines from Hyundai, Kia, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Nissan that not only offer efficiency but are also quite powerful.

Hyundai Venue Turbo

The Hyundai Venue was introduced a year ago in India and among its powertrain options of petrol and diesel engines, Hyundai has provided a new 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol T-GDI engine in the Venue. The engine is tuned to develop 120hp and 172Nm of torque. Hyundai offers the Venue Turbo sub0compact SUV with the option of a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Hyundai Venue turbo is offered between a price of Rs 8.46 lakh to Rs 11.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is another subcompact SUV that rivals the Hyundai Venue. The Nexon as standard comes with a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. This engine in the Nexon also churns out 120hp like the Venue, but torque is down by 5Nm at 170Nm. The choice of transmissions available include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT automatic. Tata demands Rs 6.95 lakh for the base variants of the Nexon while the top-of-the-line XZA+ (O) Dual Tone model carries a price tag of Rs 11.2 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV300

The Mahindra XUV300 is also a direct rival to the Hyundai Venue and the Tata Nexon. Mahindra offers the XUV300 with a 1.2-litre turbocharged 3-cylinder motor. However, the Mahindra is slightly down on power against the Venue and Nexon. The engine in the Mahindra develops 110hp, but offers 200Nm of torque, 25-30Nm more than the Venue and Nexon respectively. On the downside is that Mahindra only offers a 6-speed manual transmission. However, the Mahindra XUV300 does come loaded with features. The base-spec W4 model of the Mahindra XUV300 is priced at Rs 8.3 lakh while the fully loaded W8 (O) Dual-Tone variant costs Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Creta Turbo and Kia Seltos GT-Line

The Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos are compact SUVs that share quite a lot, especially powertrains. The Creta and Seltos both are offered with three engine options which are identical in both SUVs. But the Hyundai Creta Turbo and the Kia Seltos GT-Line petrol are the variants we are interested in. These variants of both SUVs are equipped with a 1.4-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces 140hp and 242Nm of torque. But the difference in both cars lie in what gearboxes they offer. The Kia Seltos GT-Line and the Creta Turbo are offered with a 7-speed DCT automatic. However, the Seltos also offers an additional option of a 6-speed manual as well. The price of the Hyundai Creta Turbo ranges from Rs 16.16 lakh to Rs 17.2 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kia Seltos GT-Line turbo petrol models are priced between Rs 13.79 lakh and Rs 17.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nissan Kicks Turbo

The newest entry to this list is the recently updated Nissan Kicks SUV. Nissan introduced the BS6 compliant Kicks in May 2020 and discontinued the diesel engine. While a standard naturally aspirated petrol engine is on offer, Nissan decided to throw in a brand new 1.3-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that kicks its rivals, the Creta and Seltos, into yesterday. The turbo petrol engine in the Nissan Kicks is tuned to develop a whopping 156hp and 254Nm of torque. The engine is equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission while a CVT automatic is also on offer. The Nissan Kicks turbo petrol models start from a price of Rs 11.8 lakh, while the top of the range model will set you back Rs 14.1 lakh (ex-showroom).

