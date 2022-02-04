Top 5 performers of Jan 2022: Tata Nexon joins list with 4 Maruti Suzuki cars

Follow this list of the top 5 performers of the last month, which includes 4 models from Maruti Suzuki’s line-up and the Indian compact SUV – Tata Nexon.

The year started with a bang, it seems. The sales charts for January 2022 are out, and they have some great figures to show. Maruti Suzuki retained its top spot, followed by Hyundai. On the other hand, Tata Motors has gracefully taken the third spot in the Indian market with positive YoY growth, which wasn’t the case with the top 2 carmakers. However, here we’ll tell you about the top 5 performers of the last month wherein the Tata Nexon has managed to make its way on this list.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR – 20,334 units

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR is one of the most practical offerings in the Japanese carmaker’s stable. Since it is also offered with a factory-fitted CNG kit, it is highly loved by first-time car buyers of the metros. Resultantly, the company sold 20,334 units of the WagonR in January this year, which is higher than the 17,165 units sold last year. Well, the WagonR has posted a YoY growth of 18 per cent.

Prices for the Maruti Suzuki WagonR start from Rs. 5.18 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Maruti Suzuki Swift – 19,108 units

Taking the position as the second best-seller for January 2022 is the Maruti Suzuki Swift. The hatchback is loved by those hunting for a sporty, practical, and frugal offering. The Swift is powered by a 1.2L petrol motor that develops 88 hp, and it can be paired to either a 5-speed MT or AMT. In the corresponding period last year, the company sold 17,180 units of the Swift. Thus, posting a YoY growth of 11 per cent this time.

Prices for the Maruti Suzuki Swift start from Rs. 5.90 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire – 14,967 units

With sales of 14,967 units last month, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire was the third highest-selling vehicle in the Indian market. However, in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki retailed 15,125 units of the Dzire in the Indian market. It is loved for its frugal motor and spacious engine. Moreover, it dons an appealing silhouette. Also, the Dzire has a boot space of 378 litres.

Prices for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire start from Rs. 6.09 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Tata Nexon – 13,816 units

The Tata Nexon is the indigenous carmaker’s best-seller in our market. Last month, a total of 13,816 units of the Nexon were sold. In comparison, the carmaker could only sell 8,225 units in the corresponding month last year. Consequently, it is a YoY increment of 68 per cent. The Nexon is a celebrated choice among the Indian audience, thanks to its 5-star crash test rating. It is available with both petrol and diesel engine options.

Prices for the Tata Nexon start from Rs. 7.39 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Maruti Suzuki Alto – 12,342 units

The Maruti Suzuki Alto is the most affordable product in the brand’s Indian line-up. It registers high sales every month. Last month, the Alto could find 12,342 buyers to become the fifth best-selling vehicle in the Indian market. In the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki sold 18,260 units of the Alto, and therefore, posting a YoY drop of 32 per cent.

Prices for the Maruti Suzuki Alto start from Rs. 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.