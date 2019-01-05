Top 5 new cars and technology unveiling at CES 2019: Mood detectors to Nissan Leaf with bigger range

Consumer Electronic Show last year didn't see much happening when it comes to the automobile industry but the 2019 edition will promise the opposite. A lot car and tech giants are lining up technology and new cars or concepts for unveiling at CES to be held next week in Las Vegas. Manufacturers like Audi and Nissan have big news for this year's show and word is, there will be several game-changing startups we haven't heard of before. So, before the world's biggest tech-fest kicks off, here are the top five car related news to look out for.

Audi - Drive-in movie theatre

The German manufacturer will display what it calls next-generation drive-in movie theatre at this year's CES. Audi has said that the tech is based on the increasing level of connectivity in cars and mobile devices and will allow the occupants of the car to watch movies or stream content from the Internet. The feature will not be dependent on how quickly Audi can develop an impeccable autonomous system as it'll only be available for use when the car is stopped.

Bosch - Driverless electric shuttle

Driverless and electric public transport shuttles will eventually be a common sight in major cities around the world. German components manufacturer Bosch has an array of innovations for such shuttles, like infotainment technology, electric motors, and a software platform that helps users find a ride into a shared, fully connected design study (shown above) that will make its global debut at CES.

Bosch will also showcase more sophisticated tech that will recognise if there is a piece of gum or spilled coffee on the seats. Moreover, it will display other innovations like 'Perfectly Keyless' which Bosch says will revolutionise keyless entry while making it more difficult for it to be hacked.

Kia - Artificial Intelligence

Kia will showcase an artificial intelligence-powered technology that will help self-driving cars to recognise human emotions. Designed with help from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the new tech will use AI and a concept called bio-signal recognition to understand whether the occupants of the car are happy or sad or tired. The system will then adjust the car's systems like ambient lighting, music, the temperature to suit your mood.

Mercedes-Benz - Second-generation CLA

Not much is known of the second-generation Mercedes-Benz CLA besides the dark teaser image published by the German car manufacturer, which shows a fastback like roofline. Another reminiscent of the third-generation CLS are the frameless doors. Top variants of the new CLA will get Mercedes-Benz User eXperience (MBUX) infotainment system with a high-resolution 10-inch touchscreen.

Hyundai Elevate concept to unveil at CES 2019: A car that can walk and climb

Nissan - Long-range Leaf

Nissan hasn't revealed much info on what car is it set to unveil during the CES 2019, however, reports suggest it could be the new Leaf with a bigger battery pack and hence a bigger range on one full charge. It is expected to come with a 60 kW lithium-ion battery that will deliver a range of about 320 km. It will carry a slightly bigger price tag than the current version with a 40 kW battery pack but it will be more practical. Word has it that the all-electric Nissan Leaf will be launched in India this year.