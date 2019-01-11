Top 5 Netflix Series, Movies for Car & Bike Enthusiasts this weekend: Here’s our list!

The holiday season is over, family has returned from whence they came and the frenzy that is the last week of December is finally over. Luckily for us, the worst is behind us, and it's finally time for us to sit back and enjoy a well deserved weekend in bed. Netflix and Chill!? Yes please, but no word play! All we really want to do is chill, preferably inside the blanket with a movement optional clause. We assume that there will be so many like us who will be celebrating the first peaceful winter weekend since the Holidays with some of our picks from Netflix this weekend.

Initial D

An old classic, remade from an anime, a story about the Japanese drift culture. Although fans of the original anime might judge us for our choice, but this one's worth a one time watch. Following the life of our unlikely hero a Tofu delivery boy who’s skills matched with a Toyota AE86 Trueno built by his father, put many a much bigger, much faster car to shame in the tight corners of the Japan's hill racing circuits. Spoiler Alert: It's all about the inertia!

Monster Garage

Custom car fans will love this one. If you’re into custom cars and you haven’t heard of Jesse James, your probably not as into custom cars as you though. The show follows the adventures of the Jesse James’ garage, where he and his crew attempt to fabricate and transform regular cars into outrageous off-road vehicles in under 7 days!

Apex- The Story of the Hypercar

For those who love Hypercars, this unique documentary throws light on the new class of exotic sports cars that are designed to race all the way to 300 kmph quicker than your car hits 100. It's a unique blend of rocket science and automotive engineering, leading to the Nurburgring in Germany, where these cars are put to the ultimate test. The series follows the Swedish entrepreneur Christian von Koenigsegg, a lifelong sports car enthusiast on a personal quest to build a "mega" car whose golden ratio defies all expectations for a hyper car's velocity and power, while competing against the biggest names in motorsports for space on the world stage

Unchained

For the Biker Boys and Girls in the Audience, unchained is keen retelling of the birth and existence of one of the most intense motorcycle sports in the planet, Freestyle motocross.Starring the MotoCross extraordinaire himself Brian Deegan as he tells his story of what is one of the most intense and physically demanding sports on the planet.

Tech Toys 360

For the technically inclined among us, Tech Toy 360 is the show for you. Weekend binge on the best of mind-blowing vehicles, gear and gadgets, pulled straight from the cutting edge of technology, and meet the innovators who designed them. From electric bikes that smash the definition of the word motorcycle and even cooler gadgets this show has them all!