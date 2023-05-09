Top 5 most fuel-efficient petrol cars in India 2023

Most fuel-efficient petrol cars in India. Here are the top 5 cars in India that return the best mileage per litre of petrol.

Fuel efficiency has always been a big USP in selling cars or motorcycles in India, and when looking at sales the top-selling vehicles are the most fuel-efficient, or amongst the best in India. They have been affordable, small, and offer no fancy features, as their goal is to offer the best mileage per litre of petrol.

However, in recent times, things have changed. With the introduction of hybrid technology, bigger, more expensive cars beat smaller cars by a big margin in terms of fuel efficiency. Would you believe that the most fuel-efficient vehicle in India is a mid-size SUV?

Here are the most fuel-efficient petrol cars in India right now

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Well, the S-Presso is the fifth on the list of the most fuel-efficient cars in India. A few years ago, it could have been the first, and this is exactly what we mean by times have changed. The S-Presso sticks to the traditional small engine, light car formula, returning a mileage of 25kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Again, another car most expect on the top of the list — the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. The tall-boy hatchback takes the fourth spot, edging past its sibling, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso by a tiny margin. The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R returns a mileage of 25.19kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The third most fuel-efficient car in India is another small car with a small engine, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio. The Celerio recently had a major update and got the new K-Series engine as well, which helps extract 26kmpl.

Honda City

The Honda City was a car that had a fine balance between performance and mileage and was not known for the latter alone. In 2023, however, the Honda City is the second most fuel-efficient car in India, thanks to its hybrid system. The Honda City hybrid returns a mileage of 27.13kmpl, while offering all the bells and whistles a mid-size sedan can offer.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara/ Toyota Hyryder

As we mentioned at the beginning, who would have ever thought that the most fuel-efficient petrol vehicle in India will be mid-size SUVs? The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Hyryder take the top spot, returning a mileage of 27.97kmpl, thanks to their hybrid engine developed by Toyota.