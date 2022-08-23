Top 5 most fuel-efficient CNG cars in India. We list the top 5 Maruti Suzuki cars offered in CNG trims, along with their mileage, price, and engine specifications.

In recent times, CNG cars have become popular owing to the increase in fuel prices and the push toward cleaner fuel. CNG has found the balance and many carmakers are offering CNG models with their existing cars, however, Maruti Suzuki remains ahead of the competition by offering several models.

Today, we take a look at the top 5 most fuel-efficient CNG cars made by Maruti Suzuki, along with their mileage, pricing, and engine specs.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG

At number 5 is the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG which returns a mileage of 26.11 km/kg. The Ertiga is powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine and in CNG mode, the Ertiga develops 86 bhp and 121 Nm of torque with the help of a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG is offered in the VXi and ZXi trims, priced at Rs 10.5 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). Also, an interesting part about the Ertiga CNG is that it’s the only MPV on sale in India with a CNG option.

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG was launched recently in India, priced at Rs 7.77 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). The Swift CNG is offered in the VXi and ZXi trims and returns a mileage of 30.9 km/kg. The new Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre engine that develops 76 bhp and 98 Nm of torque when running on CNG, paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire CNG

Third, on the list of the top 5 most fuel-efficient Maruti Suzuki CNG cars in India is the Swift Dzire sedan which returns a mileage of 31.1 km/kg. Although based on the same engine as the Swift and weighing more, Maruti Suzuki was able to extract more efficiency from the Dzire CNG compared to its hatchback sibling.

Similar to the Swift CNG, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG is based on the VXi and ZXi trims, developing 76 bhp and 98 Nm of torque paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Swift Dzire CNG by Maruti Suzuki is priced at Rs 8.23 lakh onwards, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 CNG

The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 is the company’s most fuel-efficient entry-level offering, however, when it comes to CNG, the Alto 800 has to settle for second. The entry-level Alto 800 CNG returns a mileage of 31.5 km/kg, and also takes the crown of being the most affordable CNG offering in India.

Based on the LXi (O) variant, the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 CNG is priced at Rs 5.03 lakh, and the 800cc engine makes 40 bhp and 60 Nm of torque, paired to a manual gearbox. Also, the recently launched 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will soon get a CNG variant.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG

The most fuel-efficient Maruti Suzuki CNG car is the Celerio, which returns a claimed mileage of 35 km/kg. Priced at Rs 6.7 lakh ex-showroom, The Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG is offered in the VXi trim. Powering the Celerio CNG is a 1.0-litre petrol engine that makes 56 bhp and 82 Nm of torque paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

For those looking for an alternate, Maruti Suzuki also offers the Wagon R CNG, based on the same engine that returns a mileage of 34 km/kg. The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG is available in the LXi and VXi trims, priced at Rs 6.43 lakh onwards (ex-showroom), and the only reason for it not making the list is because the Celerio and the Wagon R are from the same segment.