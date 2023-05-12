Top 5 most fuel-efficient CNG cars in India 2023

Looking for good mileage and something environmentally safe? Here are the top 5 most fuel-efficient CNG cars in India in 2023.

Increasing petrol prices and the push towards cleaner mobility have brought multiple alternate fuel vehicles in India, however, some automakers, especially Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors have kept their ICE engines but tweaked them to run on alternate fuel.

One that has seen immense success is CNG, as the number of vehicles that run on Compressed Natural Gas has seen an increase. Also, enabling a petrol car to run on CNG is cost-effective for carmakers when compared to other options. Here are the top 5 CNG vehicles in India with the best mileage one can buy.

Top 5 CNG cars with the best mileage in 2023

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

At number five is the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which returns a mileage of 31km/kg. The Dzire is powered by a 1.2-litre engine that makes 89bhp in petrol mode, however, in CNG mode, the Dzire makes 76bhp and 98Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Up next is another Maruti Suzuki, this time the S-Presso micro SUV, as the carmaker calls it. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG returns a mileage of 32.73km/kg with the help of a 1.0-litre engine that makes 66bhp and 82Nm of torque with the help of a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

In third place is another Maruti Suzuki again, the carmaker’s entry-level offering, the Alto. The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG returns a mileage of 33.85km/kg while powering the hatchback is a 1.0-litre 56bhp and 82Nm of torque, paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

It’s another Maruti Suzuki again, as the second most fuel-efficient CNG car in India is the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG. The tall-boy hatchback returns a mileage of 34.05km/kg with the help of a 1.0-litre engine that makes 56bhp and 82Nm of torque, similar to the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The most fuel-efficient CNG car in India is yet another Maruti Suzuki, the Celerio CNG. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio returns a mileage of 35km/kg with the help of a 1.0-litre engine that makes identical power to the Wagon R — 56bhp and 82Nm of torque.