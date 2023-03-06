Top 5 most affordable electric cars in India: Tiago EV to XUV400

Check out the top 5 most affordable electric cars in India that are priced under Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom. The list includes the likes of the Tata Tiago EV, Citroen eC3, etc.

Electric Cars are gradually becoming very popular in the Indian market. While the EV industry is still in a nascent stage, people now at least have options to choose from, both in the luxury car category as well as in the mass-market segment. In this article, we have listed the top 5 most affordable electric cars in India that are priced under Rs 20 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

Top 5 most affordable electric cars in India:

Tata Tiago EV

Price: Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh

Tata Tiago EV is currently the most affordable electric car in the Indian market. It gets two different battery pack options: a 19.2 kWh unit and a 24 kWh version. They develop 60 bhp & 74 bhp respectively and are claimed to offer a driving range of 250 to 310 km on a single charge, depending on the battery pack.

Citroen eC3

Price: Rs 11.50 lakh to Rs 12.13 lakh

Citroen recently launched the eC3 in India – an electric car based on the C3 hatchback. It gets a 29.2 kWh LFP battery pack and is claimed to offer a range of 320 km per charge. This electric car features a single front axle-mounted electric motor that develops 56 bhp and 143 Nm of torque. The Citroen eC3 EV has a top speed of 107 kmph.

Tata Tigor EV

Price: Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh

Tata Tigor EV is the only electric sedan currently available in the market under Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom. It features a 26 kWh liquid-cooled IP67-rated lithium-ion battery pack, paired with an electric motor. This powertrain churns out 74 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque. It is ARAI-certified to offer a driving range of 315 km per charge.

Tata Nexon EV

Price: Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh

Tata Nexon EV is currently India’s highest-selling electric SUV. It revolutionised Tata Motors’ EV journey in India and is currently available in Prime and Max versions. The Nexon EV Prime gets a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery while the Nexon EV Max gets a larger 40.5 kWh unit. They are claimed to offer a driving range of 312 km and 437 km per charge respectively.

Mahindra XUV400

Price: Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh

Finally, the last electric car on this list is Mahindra’s first electric SUV for the masses. The new Mahindra XUV400 gets a 39.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack for the EL variant and is claimed to offer a range of 456 km on a single charge. Its base-spec EC variants sport a 34.5 kWh battery pack and offer a range of 375 km per charge.

Note: All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom.

