Top 5 most affordable electric cars in India: Tiago EV to XUV400

Electric Cars are gradually becoming very popular in the Indian market. While the EV industry is still in a nascent stage, people now at least have options to choose from, both in the luxury car category as well as in the mass-market segment. In this article, we have listed the top 5 most affordable electric cars in India that are priced under Rs 20 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.
Top 5 most affordable electric cars in India:
Tata Tiago EV
Price: Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh
Tata Tiago EV is currently the most affordable electric car in the Indian market. It gets two different battery pack options: a 19.2 kWh unit and a 24 kWh version. They develop 60 bhp & 74 bhp respectively and are claimed to offer a driving range of 250 to 310 km on a single charge, depending on the battery pack.
Citroen eC3
Price: Rs 11.50 lakh to Rs 12.13 lakh
Citroen recently launched the eC3 in India – an electric car based on the C3 hatchback. It gets a 29.2 kWh LFP battery pack and is claimed to offer a range of 320 km per charge. This electric car features a single front axle-mounted electric motor that develops 56 bhp and 143 Nm of torque. The Citroen eC3 EV has a top speed of 107 kmph.
Tata Tigor EV
Price: Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh
Tata Tigor EV is the only electric sedan currently available in the market under Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom. It features a 26 kWh liquid-cooled IP67-rated lithium-ion battery pack, paired with an electric motor. This powertrain churns out 74 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque. It is ARAI-certified to offer a driving range of 315 km per charge.
Tata Nexon EV
Price: Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh
Tata Nexon EV is currently India’s highest-selling electric SUV. It revolutionised Tata Motors’ EV journey in India and is currently available in Prime and Max versions. The Nexon EV Prime gets a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery while the Nexon EV Max gets a larger 40.5 kWh unit. They are claimed to offer a driving range of 312 km and 437 km per charge respectively.
Mahindra XUV400
Price: Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh
Finally, the last electric car on this list is Mahindra’s first electric SUV for the masses. The new Mahindra XUV400 gets a 39.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack for the EL variant and is claimed to offer a range of 456 km on a single charge. Its base-spec EC variants sport a 34.5 kWh battery pack and offer a range of 375 km per charge.
Note: All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom.
