Top 5 most affordable CNG cars in India

Here are the top five CNG cars under Rs 7 lakh price range — Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, WagonR, S-Presso, Celerio and Tata Tiago.

In the last couple of years, the demand for compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles has seen a sharp increase. Hence, this has resulted in a market growth of 40 per cent. The reason for this is quite simple. CNG vehicles offer a lower cost of ownership and the natural gas price is cheaper than both petrol and diesel fuel. After the government’s announcement to price cut CNG fuel prices in April this year, it is currently available for Rs 73.59 per kg in Delhi making it now Rs 5.95 per kg cheaper. In comparison, the diesel and petrol prices are Rs 89.62 a litre and Rs 96.72 a litre respectively in Delhi.

We take a look at the most pocket-friendly CNG vehicles in the market:

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG

Price: Starts from Rs 5.92 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi

Mileage: 32.73km/kg

With Maruti Suzuki stopping the production of the Alto 800 due to the new BS6 Phase 2 norms, the S-Presso is the most affordable CNG passenger vehicle on the market. The S-Presso is available in two options LXI and VXI and is priced at Rs 5.92 lakh and Rs 6.12 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, respectively. The 998cc has an output of 56bhp and 82.1Nm in CNG mode and 64.3bhp with 89Nm of torque in petrol mode. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Maruti Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG

Price: Rs 5.96 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi

Mileage: 33.85km/kg

The Alto K10 offers a single CNG variant and is powered by the same 998cc engine with a 5-speed manual transmission as the S-Presso. It churns out identical figures of 56bhp and 82.1Nm in CNG mode and 64.3bhp with 89Nm of torque in petrol drive mode. As the Alto K10 is lighter than the S-Presso, it returns a higher mileage of 33.85km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG

Price: Starts from Rs 6.45 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi

Mileage: 34.05km/kg

The original tall boy ups the ante in practicality with a spacious cabin and commanding headroom. The CNG version is only available with the 1-litre engine while the more powerful 1.2-litre is kept for its petrol sibling. The 3-cylinder powertrain is the same as the S-Presso and the Alto K10. The motor produces 56bhp and 82.1Nm in CNG mode and 64.3bhp with 89Nm in petrol mode. The WagonR CNG is available in two variants — LXI and VXI, which are priced at Rs 6.45 lakh and Rs 6.90 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, respectively.

Tata Tiago iCNG

Price: From Rs 6.50 lakh to Rs 8.11 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mileage: 26.49km/kg

With Maruti Suzuki sticking to the tried-and-tested method of offering a limited number of CNG variants, Tata Motors has taken the opposite route and has flooded the market with numerous trims. The Tiago is available in seven different options. It is powered by a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine that belts out 72bhp with 95Nm of torque in CNG mode. The Tiago CNG is the safest hatchback in its class as it’s awarded a Global NCAP rating of 4 stars.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG

Price: Rs 6.74 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi

Mileage: 35.60km/kg

The Celerio CNG is only available in VXI trim and according to Maruti Suzuki, it is the most fuel-efficient CNG car in the market. It also gets the same 1-litre 3-cylinder engine which is available in the WagonR, S-Presso and Alto K10. The powertrain is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

