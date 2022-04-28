Top 5 most-affordable cars with ventilated seats: Tata Nexon to Skoda Slavia

Here are the 5 most-affordable cars that comes with the option of ventilated seats and cost lest than Rs. 15 lakh, ex-showroom.

The heatwave is proving to be fatal. Well, it isn’t anything to be surprised about. After all, our country is known for its hot and humid climate. Therefore, air conditioning remains one of the most important amenities in a car. While more carmakers have started offering automatic climate control and other features to quickly cool the interior, ventilated seats are coming up as the new normal. To let you folks know – what are the 5 cheapest cars with ventilated seats, here’s the list that you should read.

Tata Nexon

Priced from Rs. 11.74 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Nexon XZ+ (P) variant offers the functionality of ventilated front seats. The Nexon is available in both petrol and diesel engine options, along with the option of both manual and automatic gearbox. Also, the company is planning to launch an updated version of the electrified iteration of the Nexon.

Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet can be had with the option of ventilated seats from the HTX+ variant onwards. The HTX+ trim is priced at Rs. 12.09 lakh, ex-showroom. The compact SUV is available with two engine choices in the HTX+ trim – 1.0L turbo-petrol and 1.5L turbo-diesel. Also, there are multiple transmission options available. The Sonet has the largest boot in the segment, measuring 392 litres.

Maruti Suzuki XL6

The newest entrant on this list is the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6. The updated model comes with ventilated front seats in the Alpha+ trim, which retails at Rs. 12.89 lakh, ex-showroom. The updated model also features a new 6-speed AT gearbox. The option of a stick shift is available as well. Powered by a 1.5L motor, the revised iteration gets dual injectors on every cylinder.

Hyundai Verna

The Hyundai Verna is the flagship sedan of the South Korean brand in the country. Well, it does come with the option of ventilated seats from the SX(O) trim, which is priced at Rs. 12.97 lakh (ex-showroom). The Verna is available with three engine options – 1.5L NA petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L diesel. Talking of transmission choices, there are 4 of them on offer – 6-speed MT, IVT, 7-speed DCT, and 6-speed AT.

Skoda Slavia

The Skoda Slavia is managing to post big figures on the tally, and it has made a place for itself here in the list with the availability of ventilated front seats from the Style trim onwards, which is priced at Rs. 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The Slavia is on sale with two engine options – 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI.

