Top 5 most affordable cars with sunroofs in India

Looking for an affordable car with a sunroof? Here are affordable cars and SUVs with sunroofs you can buy right now.

One of the most trending car features in India currently is the sunroof. Although they stay closed at most times and are often used for the wrong reasons, an electric sunroof in a car is a feature highlighted by many carmakers as a USP.

Sunroofs, which were a feature reserved for premium cars a few years ago, have now trickled down to smaller vehicles, from hatchbacks to sub-4 metre SUVs. Here are the top 5 most affordable cars in India with a sunroof.

Hyundai Venue

Let’s kickstart the list with Hyundai, which offers a long list of features, some being even segment firsts. However, when it comes to sunroofs, the Venue was not the first vehicle to feature it but is amongst the most-affordable vehicles in India to get a sunroof.

Recently updated, the Hyundai Venue is offered with a petrol or a diesel engine, paired with a selection of gearbox options. The prices for the Hyundai Venue start at Rs 7.72 lakh onwards.

Hyundai i20

If a small crossover is not your pick, then you could be interested in a hatchback from Hyundai. The Hyundai i20 is one of the best-looking hatchbacks in the country and adding a sunroof only makes it more tempting.

The i20 is available in naturally aspirated as well as turbocharged forms, along with a throatier N-Line variant in India. Prices for the Hyundai i20 start at Rs 7.19 lakh onwards, ex-showroom.

Kia Sonet

If a South Korean sub-4 metre SUV is what you need but not a Hyundai, the Kia Sonet is another option. Similar to the Venue, the Sonet is based on the same platform and also uses the same engine and transmission options as the Venue, while managing to look more muscular.

Kia recently rejigged the Sonet with engine and gearbox options, making it comply with the current emission norms as well. The Kia SOnet carries a price tag of Rs 7.79 lakh onwards, ex-showroom.

Tata Nexon

If you want to ignore all the vehicles mentioned above and want to go with what’s popular, then the Tata Nexon is something you should consider. The Nexon is the best-selling product for Tata Motors and is available with multiple engine and gearbox combinations, including two all-electric variants.

The Nexon also manages to consistently stay among the top 10 best-selling vehicles every month, even beating the Hyundai Creta in sales. The Tata Nexon is priced at Rs 7.79 lakh ex-showroom, and the updated version of the vehicle is expected soon.

Mahindra XUV300

If you’re looking for an alternate Indian brand, then perhaps the Mahindra XUV300 is what you need. The XUV300 is also offered with a powerful turbocharged petrol engine that makes 129bhp and 230Nm of torque, while mated to a manual gearbox.

Prices for the Mahindra XUV300 start at Rs 8.41 lakh onwards, and the sub-4 metre SUV is also available in all-electric versions, which compete directly with the Tata Nexon EV.