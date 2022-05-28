scorecardresearch

Top 5 most affordable cars with ADAS in India: MG Astor to XUV700

Here are the top 5 most affordable cars with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) in India. The list includes the likes of the MG Astor, Honda City e:HEV, Mahindra XUV700, etc.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha

Safety is closely connected to Technology and with the latter evolving at a rapid pace, new-age safety features are getting more accessible to users. Here, the case in point is ADAS, a modern safety technology, which was previously available in high-end luxury cars only. However, the same can be now found in some affordable mass-market segment vehicles as well. In this article, we have shared a list of the top 5 most affordable cars with ADAS in India. 

What is ADAS? 

Before we begin with the listicle, it is important to know that ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) is a modern tech that consists of a group of software-enabled systems within a vehicle that ensures autonomous capabilities. They work in tandem with cameras, RADAR, and other sensors. According to the Society of Automotive Engineers, there are 5 levels of autonomous driving, with level-5 being completely autonomous and require no human supervision.

Top 5 most affordable cars with ADAS in India:

MG Astor 

Prices start at Rs 9.98 lakh

MG Astor is the first vehicle in its class to come with level-2 ADAS. It gets features like adaptive cruise control, high-beam assist, blind-spot monitoring, front collision warning, lane-keep assist, automatic emergency braking, etc. This SUV is offered with a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated and a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine. Prices of the MG Astor start at Rs 9.98 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

Prices start at Rs 13.18 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 is currently the most feature-rich SUV in its segment. This mid-size SUV’s ADAS features include adaptive cruise control, high-beam assist, traffic sign recognition, driver drowsiness alert, automatic emergency braking, etc. It is offered with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol mill and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The Mahindra XUV700 is priced from Rs 13.18 lakh, ex-showroom. 

Honda City Hybrid

Honda City e:HEV 

Prices start at Rs 19.50 lakh

The recently launched Honda City e:HEV hybrid brings Honda’s Sensing Technology to India for the very first time. It gets ADAS with safety features like a collision mitigation braking system, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and more. The Honda City e:HEV features a 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle petrol engine coupled with two electric motors and is priced from Rs 19.50 lakh, ex-showroom. 

2022 MG ZS EV Facelift Review

MG ZS EV

Prices start at Rs 21.99 lakh

MG Motor India recently launched the updated ZS EV in India. The 2022 MG ZS EV doesn’t get the level-2 ADAS like the Astor SUV. However, it does feature some advanced driver assistance features like a blind-spot detection system, lane change assist, rear cross traffic alert, etc. The new ZS EV is claimed to offer a range of 461 km per charge and is priced from Rs 21.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

MG Gloster 

Prices start at Rs 31.50 lakh

Finally, the last product on this list is the MG Gloster. The MG Gloster was the first mass-market car in India to get ADAS. It features level-1 ADAS with functionalities like an automatic parking assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency brake, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, etc. It gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine in two different states of tune. The MG Gloster is currently priced from Rs 31.50 lakh, ex-showroom. 

