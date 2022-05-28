Top 5 most affordable cars with ADAS in India: MG Astor to XUV700

Here are the top 5 most affordable cars with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) in India. The list includes the likes of the MG Astor, Honda City e:HEV, Mahindra XUV700, etc.

Safety is closely connected to Technology and with the latter evolving at a rapid pace, new-age safety features are getting more accessible to users. Here, the case in point is ADAS, a modern safety technology, which was previously available in high-end luxury cars only. However, the same can be now found in some affordable mass-market segment vehicles as well. In this article, we have shared a list of the top 5 most affordable cars with ADAS in India.

What is ADAS?

Before we begin with the listicle, it is important to know that ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) is a modern tech that consists of a group of software-enabled systems within a vehicle that ensures autonomous capabilities. They work in tandem with cameras, RADAR, and other sensors. According to the Society of Automotive Engineers, there are 5 levels of autonomous driving, with level-5 being completely autonomous and require no human supervision.

Top 5 most affordable cars with ADAS in India:

MG Astor

Prices start at Rs 9.98 lakh

MG Astor is the first vehicle in its class to come with level-2 ADAS. It gets features like adaptive cruise control, high-beam assist, blind-spot monitoring, front collision warning, lane-keep assist, automatic emergency braking, etc. This SUV is offered with a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated and a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine. Prices of the MG Astor start at Rs 9.98 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra XUV700

Prices start at Rs 13.18 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 is currently the most feature-rich SUV in its segment. This mid-size SUV’s ADAS features include adaptive cruise control, high-beam assist, traffic sign recognition, driver drowsiness alert, automatic emergency braking, etc. It is offered with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol mill and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The Mahindra XUV700 is priced from Rs 13.18 lakh, ex-showroom.

Honda City e:HEV

Prices start at Rs 19.50 lakh

The recently launched Honda City e:HEV hybrid brings Honda’s Sensing Technology to India for the very first time. It gets ADAS with safety features like a collision mitigation braking system, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and more. The Honda City e:HEV features a 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle petrol engine coupled with two electric motors and is priced from Rs 19.50 lakh, ex-showroom.

MG ZS EV

Prices start at Rs 21.99 lakh

MG Motor India recently launched the updated ZS EV in India. The 2022 MG ZS EV doesn’t get the level-2 ADAS like the Astor SUV. However, it does feature some advanced driver assistance features like a blind-spot detection system, lane change assist, rear cross traffic alert, etc. The new ZS EV is claimed to offer a range of 461 km per charge and is priced from Rs 21.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

MG Gloster

Prices start at Rs 31.50 lakh

Finally, the last product on this list is the MG Gloster. The MG Gloster was the first mass-market car in India to get ADAS. It features level-1 ADAS with functionalities like an automatic parking assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency brake, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, etc. It gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine in two different states of tune. The MG Gloster is currently priced from Rs 31.50 lakh, ex-showroom.

