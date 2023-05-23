Top 5 most affordable automatic cars in India: Alto K10 to Tata Tiago

Check out the top 5 most affordable automatic cars that are currently on sale in India. The list includes the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Tata Tiago, etc.

Automatic cars are increasingly becoming popular in India. That’s because they are convenient to drive in congested city traffic conditions. Cars with an automatic transmission do not require the use of a clutch pedal or manual gear shifting. In this article, we have listed the top 5 most affordable automatic cars that are currently on sale in India.

Most affordable automatic cars in India:

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Starting price: Rs 5.61 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is the most affordable automatic transmission-equipped car in India. It gets a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 65.7 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT (AGS). Its automatic variants are priced from Rs 5.59 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read: Upcoming SUVs under Rs 10 lakh in India: Hyundai Exter to Maruti Jimny

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Starting price: Rs 5.76 lakh

Next, we have the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso on the list. The S-Presso shares its mechanicals with the Alto K10 and gets the same 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT (AGS). The automatic variants of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso are priced from Rs 5.76 lakh, ex-showroom.

Renault Kwid

Starting price: Rs 6.12 lakh

Renault Kwid is the most affordable product in this French carmaker’s India line-up. It gets two engine options: an 800cc unit and a 1.0-litre motor. While the former gets a 5-speed manual gearbox only, the larger engine gets an AMT option too. The automatic variants of the Renault Kwid are priced from Rs 6.12 lakh, ex-showroom.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Starting price: Rs 6.55 lakh

Maruti Suzuki WagonR is a spacious family hatchback with an affordable price tag. It also gets two engine options: a 1.0-litre unit and a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated motor. Both of them come paired with a 5-speed MT and the latter gets an AMT too. The automatic variants of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR are priced from Rs 6.55 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata Tiago

Starting price: Rs 6.92 lakh

Finally, the last car on this list is the Tata Tiago. The Tiago is Tata’s most affordable offering in India. It gets a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 84 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed MT and an AMT. Its automatic variants retail from Rs 6.92 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read: Honda Shine 100 First Ride Review: Can it outshine its competitors?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.