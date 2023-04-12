Top 5 most affordable 7-seater MPVs in India: Maruti Eeco to Kia Carens

Check out the top five most affordable 7-seater MPVs in India. The list includes the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Eeco, Mahindra Bolero Neo, Kia Carens and more.

SUVs are the talk of the town but there is no denying the fact that MPVs have been ever-popular in the Indian market. The 7-seater utility vehicles are ideal people movers and offer enough space for families to travel together comfortably without burning a hole in one’s pocket. In this article, we have listed the top 5 most affordable 7-seater MPVs currently on sale in India.

Most affordable 7-seater MPVs in India:

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

Price: Rs 5.25 lakh – Rs 6.51 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Eeco is the most affordable 7-seater car in India. Priced from Rs 5.25 lakh to Rs 6.51 lakh, ex-showroom, the Eeco is available in petrol and bi-fuel CNG options. It is powered by a 1.2-litre K-series petrol engine that develops 81 bhp and 104 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

Renault Triber

Price: Rs 6.33 lakh – Rs 8.97 lakh

Renault Triber is a popular 7-seater MPV in the budget segment. Powering the Triber is a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. This petrol motor churns out 71 bhp and 96 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. The Renault Triber is priced from Rs 6.33 lakh to Rs 8.97 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Price: Rs 8.35 lakh – Rs 12.79 lakh

Next, we have the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga which is currently the best-selling MPV in India. The Ertiga gets a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 99 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. It also gets a CNG option. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is priced from Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Price: Rs 9.63 lakh – Rs 12.14 lakh

The next vehicle on this list is the Mahindra Bolero Neo. The Bolero Neo is priced from Rs 9.63 lakh to Rs 12.14 lakh, ex-showroom. It is powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine that churns out 98 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

Kia Carens

Price: Rs 10.45 lakh – Rs 18.95 lakh

Kia Carens is a feature-rich multi-purpose vehicle and is priced from Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 18.95 lakh, ex-showroom. The Carens gets a 113 bhp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, a 158 bhp 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor and a 114 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine. There are multiple transmission options on offer.

