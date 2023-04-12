Top 5 most affordable 7-seater MPVs in India: Maruti Eeco to Kia Carens

SUVs are the talk of the town but there is no denying the fact that MPVs have been ever-popular in the Indian market. The 7-seater utility vehicles are ideal people movers and offer enough space for families to travel together comfortably without burning a hole in one’s pocket. In this article, we have listed the top 5 most affordable 7-seater MPVs currently on sale in India.
Most affordable 7-seater MPVs in India:
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Price: Rs 5.25 lakh – Rs 6.51 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Eeco is the most affordable 7-seater car in India. Priced from Rs 5.25 lakh to Rs 6.51 lakh, ex-showroom, the Eeco is available in petrol and bi-fuel CNG options. It is powered by a 1.2-litre K-series petrol engine that develops 81 bhp and 104 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox only.
Also Read: Upcoming cars in India in April 2023: Maruti Fronx to MG Comet EV
Renault Triber
Price: Rs 6.33 lakh – Rs 8.97 lakh
Renault Triber is a popular 7-seater MPV in the budget segment. Powering the Triber is a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. This petrol motor churns out 71 bhp and 96 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. The Renault Triber is priced from Rs 6.33 lakh to Rs 8.97 lakh, ex-showroom.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price: Rs 8.35 lakh – Rs 12.79 lakh
Next, we have the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga which is currently the best-selling MPV in India. The Ertiga gets a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 99 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. It also gets a CNG option. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is priced from Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh, ex-showroom.
Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook
Mahindra Bolero Neo
Price: Rs 9.63 lakh – Rs 12.14 lakh
The next vehicle on this list is the Mahindra Bolero Neo. The Bolero Neo is priced from Rs 9.63 lakh to Rs 12.14 lakh, ex-showroom. It is powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine that churns out 98 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only.
Kia Carens
Price: Rs 10.45 lakh – Rs 18.95 lakh
Kia Carens is a feature-rich multi-purpose vehicle and is priced from Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 18.95 lakh, ex-showroom. The Carens gets a 113 bhp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, a 158 bhp 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor and a 114 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine. There are multiple transmission options on offer.
Also Read: Top 10 Safest Cars in India with Global NCAP rating: Virtus, Slavia, XUV700 & more
Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.