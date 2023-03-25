Top 5 maintenance tips for first-time car owners

Bought your first car? Here are 5 important maintenance tips for your new car to make it last longer.

Buying a new car is a joyous moment, but for some first-time car owners, it can be nerve-racking as well. Just daily hurdles of maintenance, driving, and dodging traffic can at times become so overwhelming that car buyers forget the joy of owning not only a new car but their first car.

While nothing much can be done about our road conditions or traffic, there is a ton that can be done towards maintenance. Here are 5 important car maintenance tips for first-time car buyers.

Read the manual

First and foremost, before driving off into the sunset with your new car, read the owner’s manual carefully. It may seem unnecessary, but the manual lets you know where the fuses are, what kind of oil to use, when to service the car, how much tyre pressure is recommended, and much more.

The manual also helps you get familiar with the controls, what they do, and how to use them safely. Also, once you’ve read it, keep it in the glove box and remember to keep it in the car at all times.

Get the paint protected

The smallest of scratches can be extremely visible on the new paint, especially if the car is finished in bright colours such as red or black. To avoid this, get the exterior protected. A good ceramic coat is good if it’s just dust to deal with.

However, if you are worried about the paint itself, a clear PPF is recommended, especially on the bonnet, and roof. This clear wrap will protect the car to an extent from scratches and paint fades the sun can cause.

Aftermarket accessories? Think twice

One thing most of us love to do is get a brand new car and accessorise it with a host of things like a new music system, upgraded speakers, fog lights, and much more. While most of these things are fine and carmakers themselves offer them, don’t overdo it.

Car audio systems and electrical updates are the most common accessories and if they’re done elsewhere apart from the dealership, you risk the warranty coverage of the car. Also, if they are not done right, you may risk much more like the car catching on fire.

Drive slow, no hurry

New cars need not be run in like earlier times, as most engines have already undergone this stage from the factory. This also doesn’t mean that you have to put the pedal to the metal. Take it slow and easy as its your first car, and understand the dynamics, handling, braking, and how the car reacts to your driving.

Service it on time

Buying a car is just the first step. Maintenance and servicing are key steps for the car to last long. Never miss the service intervals and let the authorised technician do what the manual says. Also, change the tyres when it’s time, and if you ever feel something’s not right, get it checked immediately. Fixing such issues at the beginning saves you a lot of money.