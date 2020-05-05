Top 5 least expensive automatic cars in India: Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

We have picked out a bunch of the most affordable hatchbacks that you can buy under 6 lakh and with an automatic transmission.

Automatic driving convenience is taking over. This explains why even in the lower spectrum, non-geared scooters are preferred. It is the same in the car section too. After Maruti Suzuki introduced the Celerio AMT in 2014, things have gone north for automatic car sales. Many other manufacturers too started pushing for automatic cars in India. So, without further ado, here are the five least expensive automatic cars you can buy in India. We have not counted in the cars that are ready but haven’t been launched yet.

Renault Kwid AMT

This is currently the most affordable automatic hatchback there is. The Renault Kwid got a facelift late last year and boy, has it transformed the aspirational value of the car. The Kwid looks much more expensive than it really is. Prices for the Kwid start from Rs 3 lakh but then the AMT or automatic version starts from Rs 4.73 lakh, ex-showroom. The 1.0-litre engine produces 67hp of power and has a 5-speed automatic transmission. There is also the Climber variant that offers a bit more in terms of features, for Rs 5.11 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Built to mimic an SUV, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso seems to have hit the right notes. The order books are full and Maruti too has ensured that this entry-level model comes equipped with necessary creature comforts. The engine is the 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder K-series unit. It pumps out 67hp and 90Nm. A 5-speed AMT is optional and prices start from Rs 4.75 lakh, ex-showroom and go up to Rs 5.00 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The car that started this mass scale automatic shift is the Celerio. While Maruti has updated it to meet BS6 norms, there has been no corresponding increase in the feature list. The Celerio though is a workhorse and should cater to a nuclear family’s demands. The Celerio uses the same engine as the S-Presso and makes similar power/torque figures. The AMT variant is priced starting from Rs 5.23 lakh and goes up to Rs 5.58 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

One of India’s preferred first set of four wheels, the Wagon R, had to make this list. Launched earlier last year, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in its new form has been again winning hearts. There is more space and safety aids too. One can opt for two engines with the AMT in the Wagon R. One is the aforementioned 1.0-litre with same power and torque outputs. Maruti uses the Swift’s bigger 1.2-litre petrol engine in the Wagon R’s higher automatic variants. This engine pumps out 83hp power and 113Nm. The AMT is a 5-speeder. Prices of the Wagon R AMT start from Rs 5.37 lakh and go up to Rs 6 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hyundai Santro AMT

Hyundai brought back the Santro nameplate last year. However, sales of the Santro aren’t on a peak right now. The model still hasn’t made it to the top 10 selling cars of India in recent times. Hyundai though has kitted the Santro fully. It gets rear AC vents, reverse camera and more. The engine is the familiar 1.1-litre, 4-cylinder Epsilon unit that makes 67hp of power and 98Nm. The AMT is Hyundai-developed and offers smooth shifts. Prices for the AMT variant start from Rs 5.52 lakh, ex-showroom.

If the upcoming redi-Go, as well as the Go models, are to be considered, they might fit this affordable category very well. However, Datsun is yet to announce prices. Keep an eye out on our page as we will bring you the prices and other details of the Datsun cars.

