Top 5 interesting vehicle launches in 2022 that stand out from other vehicles owing to one or multiple factors. Here’s the list.

2022 has seen the launch of many new vehicles as the pandemic finally settled down and the chip crisis eased out. However, among the many launches, five vehicles have stood out from the crowd owing to one or various factors. Here are the top 5 interesting vehicle launches of 2022.

Mahindra Scorpio-N

The Mahindra Scorpio has created a legacy in the last 20 years and built a reputation to be tough. Bad roads, no roads, city roads, or highways, the Scorpio took it all in its stride and when Mahindra announced the launch of an updated one, rather an all-new one, no one expected what Mahindra delivered.

Also Read Mahindra Scorpio-N launched in India

Based on a new platform, the Mahindra Scorpio-N has grown in dimensions and has also upped the feel while still retaining its butch looks and upright stance that helped gain popularity. The Scorpio-N did all this while still retaining its go-anywhere capability, but with a lot more performance. Offered with three engine options – 200bhp petrol, 130bhp diesel, and 172bhp diesel – the Scorpio-N has quickly gained popularity in India.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

When every other carmaker has a mid-size SUV on offer, Maruti Suzuki missed the segment completely for a long time. Then, the Grand Vitara was launched which made many customers in the segment stop and rethink. Based on a global platform that underpins the Toyota Hyryder as well, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara addresses two crucial areas.

Those looking for a self-charging hybrid vehicle can opt for the Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid variants, while those looking for a go-anywhere can choose the AWD variant of the Grand Vitara. No other carmaker in this segment offers these two features and the Grand Vitara has gained immense popularity already.

Also Read Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Hyryder – Differences and similarities explained

Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

Just when the sub-4 meter SUV segment started looking a bit dull in terms of performance, Mahindra was quick to take up that opportunity to deliver a powerful SUV. When Kia, Hyundai, and others settled for about 110bhp, Mahindra thought 129bhp was the magic number.

The Mahindra XUV300 uses the same 1.2-litre petrol engine seen in the regular XUV300, however, with a turbocharger, the carmaker was able to offer more performance thanks to its in-depth know-how in the world of motorsports. This makes the Mahindra XUV300 the most powerful vehicle in its segment.

Also Read Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport – Top 5 things to know

Kia EV6

Kia’s first vehicle, the Seltos, quickly established the carmaker’s popularity in India, and later, the Sonet and Carens further cemented the South Korean brand’s fame in India for its good-looking vehicles. However, no one expected Kia to launch the EV6 in India and nobody expected the sheer beauty.

Kia’s first all-electric SUV not only had beauty but also brains. Powered by a 77.4 kWh battery pack, the EV6 offers a range of 528km on a full charge while being capable to reach 0 to 100kmph in 5.2 seconds. Kia initially allotted 100 units for India, however it was sold out on the first day itself, forcing Kia to bring in more EV6s to India to fulfil customer needs.

Tata Tiago EV

Tata already revolutionised the passenger EV segment with the Nexon, which offered a usable real-world range on a realistic budget that caters to the masses. However, Tata wasn’t done and launched the Tata Tiago EV, which is currently the most affordable EV in India.

Priced at Rs 8.49 lakh onwards, the Tata Tiago EV is available with a 19.2 kWh battery pack or a larger 24 kWh battery pack that offers a range of over 300km. The Tiago has no direct competition in India yet and makes for a great all-electric city commuter.