Top 5 Indian celebrities who own Rolls-Royce cars and SUVs. Here are the famous Indian with their exclusive Rolls-Royce vehicles.

Cars have become a status symbol, no doubt, however, owning a Rolls-Royce is making a statement. Owing expensive cars in India in recent times have gone up, and many celebrities own cars made by Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bentley, BMW, and other exclusive brands.

However, in our list today, we take a look at the top 5 Indian celebrities who own Rolls-Royce cars or SUVs. Here they are.

Priyanka Chopra

We are starting our list with Priyanka Chopra who owns a Rolls-Royce Ghost, finished in Black with a silver top. The four-door Rolls-Royce Ghist was launched in 2010 and is on sale today, and the most notable feature of a Rolls-Royce are the suicide doors, which are hinged at the rear, unlike other car doors that are hinged in the front.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost is powered by a 6.7-litre V12 made by BMW that makes 563bhp and 820Nm of torque with the help of an automatic gearbox.

Hrithik Roshan

Up next on the list is another Bollywood star, Hrithik Roshan, who owns a Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II, which is no more in production. Hrithik Roshan gifted himself the Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II back in 2016 on his birthday.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II is powered by a 6.6-litre V12 that makes 563bhp and 780Nm of torque with the help of an automatic gearbox that sends power to the rear wheels.

Vijay

In the south cinema industry, Vijay needs no introduction. The South India actor owns a Rolls-Royce Ghost and is often spotted driving the car himself. Vijay is no stranger to exotic cars as the successful actor owns various BMWs, Audis, and Mini Coopers.

Allu Arjun

When speaking about the South, Allu Arjun has to be on the list. However, unlike the celebrities we’ve seen so far, Allu Arjun owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the SUV made by the luxury brand.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is powered by a 6.7-litre V12 that makes 563bhp and 860Nm of torque. The engine is paired with an 8-speed torque converter automatic that sends power to all four wheels.

Shah Rukh Khan

Last but not least, is the king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. The famous actor and the brand ambassador of Hyundai owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, which has been out of production since 2016.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe was one of the most-expensive Rolls-Royce on sale in India and is powered by a 6.7-litre V12 that makes 460bhp and 720Nm of torque mated to an automatic gearbox powering the rear wheels.