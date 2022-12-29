Top 5 hybrid cars launched in India in 2022: Grand Vitara to Innova HyCross

Check out the top 5 hybrid cars that have been launched in India in 2022. The list includes the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Innova HyCross, etc.

Hybrid cars have suddenly gained immense popularity in India this year, all thanks to the launch of some new mass-market models. This technology has traditionally not been well-accepted in our country. However, with the ever-rising fuel prices and lack of infrastructure for EVs, the hybrid cars are a feasible option. Check out the top 5 hybrid cars that have been launched in India in 2022.

Top 5 hybrid cars launched in India in 2022:

Honda City e:HEV

The Honda City e:HEV was launched in May this year and it was India’s first mass-market car to be equipped with strong hybrid tech. It gets a 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle i-VTEC petrol engine coupled with two electric motors. The combined power output is 124 bhp and it’s claimed to deliver a mileage of 26.50 kmpl. Honda City Hybrid is priced at Rs 19.89 lakh, ex-showroom.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota India entered the mid-size SUV segment with the launch of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with strong hybrid technology, paired with an e-CVT. The combined output is rated at 114 bhp and it’s claimed to deliver a mileage of 27.97 kmpl. It gets non-hybrid variants too. The Hyryder is currently priced from Rs 10.48 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder share mechanicals and features with each other. This mid-size SUV also gets the same 1.5-litre petrol engine with strong hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT. The claimed fuel-efficiency figure of the Grand Vitara Hybrid stands at 27.97 kmpl and it currently retails from Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh, ex-showroom.

Toyota Innova HyCross

Toyota recently launched the Innova HyCross in India. This premium MPV is offered with a regular petrol engine and a hybrid powertrain. It gets a TNGA 2.0-litre hybrid petrol unit with an electric motor that has a combined power output of 183 bhp. The engine comes mated to an e-CVT and is claimed to deliver a mileage of 21.1 kmpl. It’s priced from Rs 18.30 lakh to Rs 28.97 lakh, ex-showroom.

Toyota Camry

Toyota is a pioneer in hybrid technology and the last car on this list is one of the best-selling sedans in the world. The Toyota Camry Hybrid is offered with a 172 bhp 2.5-litre petrol engine that is assisted by a 160 kW electric motor. The combined power output of this powertrain is 212 bhp and comes coupled with an e-CVT. It’s priced at Rs 45.25 lakh, ex-showroom.

