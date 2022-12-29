Top 5 hybrid cars launched in India in 2022: Grand Vitara to Innova HyCross

Hybrid cars have suddenly gained immense popularity in India this year, all thanks to the launch of some new mass-market models. This technology has traditionally not been well-accepted in our country. However, with the ever-rising fuel prices and lack of infrastructure for EVs, the hybrid cars are a feasible option. Check out the top 5 hybrid cars that have been launched in India in 2022.
Top 5 hybrid cars launched in India in 2022:
Honda City e:HEV
The Honda City e:HEV was launched in May this year and it was India’s first mass-market car to be equipped with strong hybrid tech. It gets a 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle i-VTEC petrol engine coupled with two electric motors. The combined power output is 124 bhp and it’s claimed to deliver a mileage of 26.50 kmpl. Honda City Hybrid is priced at Rs 19.89 lakh, ex-showroom.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota India entered the mid-size SUV segment with the launch of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with strong hybrid technology, paired with an e-CVT. The combined output is rated at 114 bhp and it’s claimed to deliver a mileage of 27.97 kmpl. It gets non-hybrid variants too. The Hyryder is currently priced from Rs 10.48 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh, ex-showroom.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder share mechanicals and features with each other. This mid-size SUV also gets the same 1.5-litre petrol engine with strong hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT. The claimed fuel-efficiency figure of the Grand Vitara Hybrid stands at 27.97 kmpl and it currently retails from Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh, ex-showroom.
Toyota Innova HyCross
Toyota recently launched the Innova HyCross in India. This premium MPV is offered with a regular petrol engine and a hybrid powertrain. It gets a TNGA 2.0-litre hybrid petrol unit with an electric motor that has a combined power output of 183 bhp. The engine comes mated to an e-CVT and is claimed to deliver a mileage of 21.1 kmpl. It’s priced from Rs 18.30 lakh to Rs 28.97 lakh, ex-showroom.
Toyota Camry
Toyota is a pioneer in hybrid technology and the last car on this list is one of the best-selling sedans in the world. The Toyota Camry Hybrid is offered with a 172 bhp 2.5-litre petrol engine that is assisted by a 160 kW electric motor. The combined power output of this powertrain is 212 bhp and comes coupled with an e-CVT. It’s priced at Rs 45.25 lakh, ex-showroom.
