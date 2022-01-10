Top 5 highlights of Toyota Hilux: Features, dimensions, launch date and more

Here are the top 5 highlights of the forthcoming Toyota Hilux, which will make it create a buzz of its own. Once launched, the Hilux will rub shoulders with the Isuzu D-Max D-Max V-Cross.

The Indian market has experienced pick-up truck launches in the past. However, these products failed to make any major impact on the sales chart, as buyers kept away from them. It was well understood that the models like the Tata Xenon and Mahindra Scorpio Getaway were much ahead of their time. Currently, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is the only pick-up truck offering in our market, and it is doing certainly well. To do a better version of the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross’ success, Toyota is planning to launch the Hilux in India. But will it be able to make the impact that Toyota is anticipating? Well, here are the top 5 highlights of the forthcoming Toyota Hilux, which will make it create a buzz of its own.

Underpinnings & dimensions

The Toyota Hilux is already on sale overseas, and it sits on the IMV architecture that also underpins the Innova Crysta and Fortuner. The ladder-frame construction aids the Hilux with immense capabilities and a high-order road presence. The Hilux in its dual-cab avatar is 5,325 mm long, 1,855 mm wide, and 1,865 mm tall.

Features

While the Hilux’s key rival – Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, is decently loaded, the Toyota pick-up will come with a longer list of features. Most likely, it will retain the feature list of the Fortuner. Hence, expect the Hilux to come fitted with a multi-function steering wheel, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility, LED headlamps, multiple airbags, ESP, ABS with EBD and more.

Design

The Toyota Hilux looks brute from almost every angle. The front face features an upright stance. Thanks to the high-set bonnet. Also, the use of black cladding adds to the overall ruggedness. The side profile of the Hilux is distinctive when compared with its SUV-sibling – Toyota Fortuner. The pick-up truck will ride on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels, as is the case with the international-spec model.

Engine & drivetrain

Under the hood, a 2.8L turbocharged oil burner will be seen on the Hilux. It will push out 204 Hp of peak power and 500 Nm of max torque. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. On paper, the Hilux has a clear win over its rival with beefier figures. Also, the 4×4 drivetrain of the Hilux is highly appreciated by enthusiasts across the world.

Launch date & expected price

January 23 is when the Toyota Hilux will be launched in the country. The dealers have started accepting pre-orders for the Hilux. Talking of its expected launch price, Toyota might launch the Hilux at a starting price of around Rs. 25 lakh, ex-showroom. The range-topping variant is likely to cost Rs. 30 lakh, ex-showroom.