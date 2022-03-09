Top 5 highlights of 2022 Volkswagen Virtus: Should the competition worry already?

The all-new Volkswagen Virtus is unveiled, and it comes with a lot of best-in-class features and specs. Here’s a list of its top 5 virtues, which can make the competition worry already.

In the Indian market, it is raining cars this month. The German giant – Volkswagen, took the veils off the new Virtus yesterday. The newest sedan of the company will be exported to 25 countries from India. The Virtus sits on the same MQB-A0-IN architecture as the Taigun and Slavia. Thus, a lot is common between the Virtus and Slavia. Nevertheless, the Virtus will have enough to hold distinction from its rivals, namely Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and of course Skoda Slavia. Well, here are the top 5 highlights of the 2022 Volkswagen Virtus, which should worry the competition.

Longest, widest & tallest in segment

Based on the MQB-A0-IN platform like the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen’s Virtus turns out to be a longer car than its mechanical counterpart. That being said, it is the longest, widest, and tallest offering in the segment. The Volkswagen Virtus measures 4,561 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width, and 1,507 mm in height. Moreover, it has the longest-in-segment wheelbase of 2,651 mm.

LED Headlamps come standard

At the time of unveiling, Volkswagen announced that the Virtus will come with all-LED headlamps as a standard affair across the range. The Virtus’ headlamp design looks sharp and features C-shaped LED DRLs that make for a brute-looking front face.

8-speaker sound system

Also, the 8-speaker sound system on the Volkswagen Virtus will be offered as a standard fitment across the range. While the base-spec trim will get a smaller touchscreen infotainment unit, top-end variants will feature a largest-in-segment 10-inch touchscreen display. Moreover, the instrument console on the top grades will be an all-digital affair.

Most powerful offering in its class

Since the Volkswagen Virtus borrows its engine options from the Taigun and Slavia, it also takes the title of being the most powerful offering in its class. The 1.5L TSI motor with its 4-cylinder turbocharged configuration is designed to push out 147.9 bhp of peak power and 250 Nm of max torque. Also, a smaller 1.0L TSI power plant will be on offer.

Largest-in-segment boot space

The sedans are known for the spacious trunk they offer. On the Virtus, it remains its strong virtue as it boasts a capacity of 521 litres. It is the highest in the segment and falls in line with the Virtus’ Skoda-badged cousin – Slavia.

Bonus – Sportier GT Line package

When Skoda launched the Slavia, an RS trim was expected to be on the cards. Sadly, it remained a mere expectation. In Volkswagen’s case, the Virtus will be offered with a sportier GT Line trim. While the changes are restricted to just cosmetic add-ons, it does look sportier than its regular counterpart with the use of blacked-out alloy wheels, piano-black trim pieces, and a subtle rear spoiler.

