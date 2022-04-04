Top 5 highest selling hatchbacks in March 2022: Maruti Suzuki WagonR to Hyundai Grand i10

This month sees Maruti Suzuki leaving barely any space for anyone else in the Top 5 hatchback sales chart. The company has been driving strong business with their WagonR, Baleno and Switch hatchbacks.

While everyone might be going gaga over SUVs, there is a substantial chunk of the population that still desires to drive home a hatchback. These compact vehicles can be light on the pocket and the ideal companion for cramped avenues and traffic-laden roads. This month, we see the rise of Maruti WagonR to the top of the sales charts and many of its siblings not too far down the list. Let us take a look at 5 of the most sold hatchbacks in March 2022.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The top spot in this list has been taken by Maruti Suzuki’s trusty WagonR. Maruti Suzuki had sold 14,669 units of the WagonR last month and that has gone up to 24,634. This has also made it the highest-selling vehicle in the country for the month of March. Compared to the 18,757 units sold last year during the same period, this is a 31 per cent jump in volume. This goes to show that the WagonR still has a huge interest in the market.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Another entry from the Indian carmaker on the list is the Baleno. This premium hatchback was treated to a facelift in Feburary and also got an update in the features department. While the Y-o-Y figures are down by 32 per cent, the car still managed to clock higher numbers compared to February. 14,520 units of Baleno were sold in March 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Last month’s best-seller, Swift, finds itself in third place this time with 13,623 units sold. While the car Is only beaten by its other siblings, the numbers are significantly lower than sales last month and also when you compare it to the sales achieved by it in March 2021. It has seen a Y-o-Y drop of 37 per cent.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Finally, we come to an entry that is not by Maruti Suzuki. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios managed to clock 9,687 units in March this year. This figure is 12 per cent less than what it was in March 2021. The Grand i10 Nios made its debut in 2019 and is offered with both petrol and diesel options. In fact, it is the only car on the list to do so.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The final entry in the list also comes from Maruti Suzuki and it is their most-affordable hatchback, the Alto. This humble hatch posted a sales figure of 7,621 which is almost 10,000 less than the figure achieved last year. There was more demand for the Alto last month which seems to have declined now.