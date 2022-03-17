Top 5 highest selling compact SUVs for February 2022: Tata Nexon to Kia Sonet

Here are the five best-selling compact SUVs of the country for February this year. While the Tata Nexon topped the list, Mahindra XUV300 and Kia Sonet and more secured their places here.

The sub-4m compact SUV space is without a doubt one of the most heated segments in the Indian market. It has more than half a dozen contenders, and a couple of more are preparing to join this race. Also, consumers find the compact SUVs a perfect balance of practicality and presence without digging a hole in their pockets. In case you are planning to get one home, here’s a list that could be of help to you as we talk about the top 5 highest-selling compact SUVs for February 2022.

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon was the best-selling compact SUV for February 2022, with sales of 12,259 units. In the same month last year, the homegrown carmaker could only sell 7,929 units of the Nexon in the Indian market. Therefore, it posted a positive YoY growth of 55 per cent.

Hyundai Venue

The second best-selling model in the sub-4m compact SUV segment remained the Hyundai Venue. The South Korean compact SUV is loved for its sharp lines and boxy silhouette. Last month, it clocked sales of 10,212 units, which is slightly lesser than the 11,224 units sold in February last year. Resultantly, the Hyundai Venue posted a 9 per cent YoY drop in sales last month.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was once the segment leader. However, it needs a refresh now, as it has started to show its age. Nevertheless, it remains the third highest-selling compact-SUV in the Indian market. The Vitara Brezza recorded sales of 9,256 units last month. It posted a 20 per cent drop in sales on a YoY basis. The company is currently working to launch an updated iteration of the Vitara Brezza, which is assumed to hit the market by this year itself.

Kia Sonet

With sales of 6,154 units last month, the Kia Sonet joins this list of best-selling compact SUVs. In the same month last year, the figure stood at 7,997 units, which results in a YoY fall of 23 per cent. The Kia Sonet is available with a multitude of engine-gearbox combinations and feature-loaded trims.

Mahindra XUV300

One of the most dynamic SUVs on the list also happens to be the fifth best-selling compact SUV in the Indian market. It is the Mahindra XUV300. Also, it comes with a slew of segment-first features, like dual-zone climate control and steering modes. The SUV posted sales of 4,511 units last month, which is higher than the 3,174 units sold in the corresponding period last year. The XUV300 recorded a YoY hike of 42 per cent for Feb 2022.

