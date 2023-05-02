Top 5 features the Citroen C3 Aircross misses but Hyundai Creta gets

Here are five features that the new Citroen C3 Aircross misses but its direct rival, the Hyundai Creta gets.

The mid-size SUV market is gaining popularity with the launch of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the Toyota Hyryder, and now, the Citroen C3 Aircross. With multiple offerings, customers have a variety to choose from, however, the features offered on each make could be a deciding factor.

Take for example a customer who wants hybrid technology, Maruti Suzuki or the Grand Vitara is the way to go, but for someone looking at power and performance, the Hyundai Creta is a good idea, and if overall ride quality and comfort are what you are looking at, then it’s the Citroen C3 Aircross.

However, the Creta seems to offer a bit more in terms of features when compared to the C3 Aircross. Can this be a deal breaker? Well, here are 5 features that the new Citroen C3 Aircross misses out on but the Hyundai Creta gets.

Top 5 features the Citroen C3 Aircross misses and the Hyundai Creta gets

Sunroof

One of the most sought features in vehicles in India today is the sunroof. Surprisingly, the Citroes C3 Aircross misses out on a sunroof, while the Hyundai Creta offers it. It does not affect the vehicle’s performance, and in most cases, it’s seldom used or used for the wrong reasons, but a sunroof can be a deciding factor when choosing a car.

Ventilated seats

India is a hot country where high temperatures can drain one’s life. To tackle this, normal air conditioning just can’t fight the heat. This is where ventilated seats come in and have proven to be much more effective in summer. The Hyundai Creta takes advantage of this feature while the C3 Aircross gives it a skip.

Auto AC

Sticking to the subject, another feature the Citroen C3 Aircross gives a miss is automatic air conditioning. This may not be a deal breaker in a practical sense, however, given that auto AC is increasingly becoming a common feature, the Aircross should have considered this.

Wireless charging

Again, it’s the small things that count with cars in this segment or the price point. The Hyundai Creta gets wireless charging while Citroen has given this comfort a skip with the C3 Aircross. Wireless charging is not a deal breaker, however, it’s good to have it when one’s shelling out a premium for a vehicle.

Paddle shifters

Paddle shifters are directly related to the engine and transmission and the reason the C3 Aircross misses out on this feature is because the mid-size SUV comes only with a manual gearbox. The Hyundai Creta, however, gets an optional automatic gearbox with paddle shifters.