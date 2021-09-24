Top 5 features of Volkswagen Taigun, worth taking note of

The newest entrant in the compact SUV space - Volkswagen Taigun, is a feature-loaded offering. Here are its top 5 features that make it stand out from the rest.

The newly-launched Volkswagen Taigun already has a high number of bookings in the bag. The number is northwards of the 12,000 mark. Chic styling, feature-loaded cabin, and multiple engine-gearbox combinations have helped the German carmaker to grab the attention of buyers. Since the prices are now announced, we also know what all does the Taigun comes with as a part of standard affairs across the range. Moreover, the brand has revealed a detailed feature list of various trim options. After having a deep look at the same, we managed to create a list of the top 5 features of the Volkswagen Taigun that are worth taking note of.

Digital cockpit

To begin with, taking the top spot on this list is the Taigun’s digital cockpit. The SUV comes with an 8-inch display for the instrument console, much like its bigger cousins sold with the four-ringed badge. The instrument cluster here is an all-digital unit, and it is customisable as well. Users can toggle between analogue and digital readouts for the various parameters.

Electronic stability control

The Taigun comes equipped with a slew of safety features. The brand claims there are more than 40 of them on board. However, what caught our attention is the electronic stability control. It is a standard fitment across the range. In simple words, even the entry-level trim gets the safety net of this system.

Android Auto & Apple CarPlay standard across the range

Modern-day infotainment units are Android Auto & Apple CarPlay ready. The case is the very same here. The entry-level Taigun gets a 7-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment unit, and it comes with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility. As you climb up the trim ladder, screen size increases to 10.1 inches, and you are also greeted with other advanced connectivity suites.

Ventilated front seats

In the hot & humid climate of our country, ventilated seats are in high demand. Sadly, not a lot of carmakers are offering them with their cars. Thankfully, Volkswagen Taigun gets this functionality for the front seats.

Active Cylinder Technology

While we Indians love big cars, we also love big fuel efficiency numbers. It seems like Volkswagen has taken note of it. The more powerful of the two engine options of the Taigun – 1.5L TSI Evo, it boasts a fuel efficiency figure of 18.47 kmpl and 17.44 kmpl with the 6-speed manual gearbox and 7-speed DSG, respectively. Volkswagen is using ACT (Active Cylinder Technology) to extract these numbers. The tech deactivates two cylinders of the engine to save on some precious fuel. As a result, it operates in a two-cylinder mode.

Prices for the Volkswagen Taigun start at Rs. 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs. 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

