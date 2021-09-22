Top 5 features of MG Astor that Hyundai Creta & Kia Seltos miss out on

The MG Astor comes with a long list of features. It also gets a handful of first-in-class features that are not available on its rivals - Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Read about them here.

By:September 22, 2021 12:48 PM
mg astor unveiled

 

The MG Astor has just been unveiled in the Indian market to take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and more. The petrol-powered iteration of the ZS EV certainly looks much different from its electric counterpart. It dons the attire of the ZS facelift that is sold internationally. To ensure that the Astor stands out from the competition, MG has loaded it to the gills. In fact, it features a slew of first-in-segment features that are not available on other offerings in its class. In case you folks are wondering what all they are? Well, hold on. Here’s a list of the top 5 features of the MG Astor, which Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos miss out on.

AI-based personal assistant
The AI-based personal assistant on the Astor is aimed at offering an intuitive experience to the occupants. The system can portray human emotions and can interact with the user. It is designed using NLP and NLU tech to understand human behaviour and react similarly. Additionally, it can read news and tell jokes to the user. Furthermore, it is ready to respond to commands to open the sunroof, adjust climate control, or even use the navigation.

Autonomous level-2 safety
The Astor comes equipped with level-2 autonomous technology to keep its occupants safe. The system aids the SUV with various active safety programs, like lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, headlamp assist, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure prevention and more. It even gets a speed assist system, which keeps the vehicle within speed limits all the time.

mg astor unveiled

Android Auto & Apple CarPlay as standard affair
The infotainment screen on the Astor measures 10.1 inches. It is slightly smaller than the 10.25-inch unit seen on the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. However, the Astor offers the Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility as a standard affair across the range.

Steering modes
Driving modes are too common on cars these days. In a bid to offer more, MG is providing three steering modes on the Astor, namely Urban, Normal, and Dynamic. The brand has not revealed how exactly these modes work, but we are assuming that they will alter the steering response to provide better feel and feedback.

MG Astor Dashboard

Integrated Jio e-SIM
For in-car connectivity features, the Astor comes equipped with a Jio e-SIM. It is integrated into the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and can be used to access the internet for various applications that are available on-board. The e-SIM will also be used by the personal assistant system to share the required information from the internet.

