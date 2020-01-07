Top 5 facts about Hyundai Creta: Kia Seltos rival launch in 2020

The Hyundai Creta has been a major success in the Indian market. While Maruti Suzuki, Nissan, Renault all tried to emulate its success in the compact SUV space, none were able to dethrone the Creta from its position. Only until its sister the Kia Seltos arrived as an all-new model with a long feature list, the Creta found some serious competition. Now in order to respond to its sibling, Hyundai will be launching an all-new model of the Creta in India this year. Here are five facts that we know about the upcoming compact SUV.

Exterior Design

We are aware of the basic design and what the new Creta is expected to look like. The Creta was first showcased as the Hyundai ix25 at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show in April. This is the second generation of the Creta model which will be arriving in India, although it is already on sale in international markets like China. On the international model, the Creta features a split headlamp layout, similar to the Hyundai Venue, although it features a new design. The front of the Creta uses a new and larger front grille and an all-new front bumper. At the back, the SUV’s design is more aggressive than before. It features a rear brake light which is design to look like it runs across the width of the vehicle. The main taillamp assembly is positioned lower. The rear bumper is completely reworked. The alloy wheels also feature a brand new 5-spoke design. Although, the India spec model will see some minor tweaks to the design of the vehicle to comply with Indian norms and meet the taste of Indian consumers. Internationally, the new Creta is offered in a dual-tone paint scheme. The India spec model is also expected to have a similar offering.

Interior Design

The all-new 2020 Hyundai Creta will see a brand new interior design. The dashboard layout has been redesigned completely and it features a new 10.25-inch touchscreen which is positioned vertically like the MG Hector. The upper half of the touchscreen is designed to be used as a traditional infotainment system, while the lower half is programmed to control the HVAC system for climate control. This leaves only a few handful of buttons on the dash and centre console of the vehicle. Hyundai India is expected to offer a similar layout of the dash like the one found on the Chinese model. The driver will get a steering wheel that has a 3-point design which we are familiar with from the Hyundai Venue. However, the international model does get a semi-digital instrument cluster. Whether that will be offered in India remains to be seen. The new Creta may also come with connected features with Hyundai BlueLink. BlueLink will offer internet-connected features allowing remote access to the vehicle through a smartphone app.

Underpinnings

The all-new Hyundai Creta shares the same platform used by the Kia Seltos. The Kia Seltos measures 4,375 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and 1,615 mm in height with a 2,630 mm long wheelbase. The new Creta is expected to have a similar wheelbase and height, however, the design changes may affect the length and width of the vehicle.

Engine options

As the new Creta will be based on the Seltos, the engine line up will be similar, if not identical to the ones on the Seltos. The Kia Seltos is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre turbo diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine. These engines are offered with a 6-speed manual or a rage of automatic transmissions. The turbo petrol is offered with a 7-speed DCT, while the 1.5-litre diesel is offered with a 6-speed torque convertor. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol is offered with a CVT transmission. The new Creta is expected to borrow options from these combinations.

Expected Price and Launch

The all-new Hyundai Creta is expected to make its debut in India at the 2020 Auto Expo, and it is expected to be launched later this year. The price of the Creta is likely to remain similar to what the current model is priced at, starting from Rs 9.9 lakh onwards. The top-spec model is could go as high as Rs 16.5 lakh (ex-showroom).