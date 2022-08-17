Top 5 entry-level cars that are ideal for daily use and commute. We list the five most practical entry-level cars in India along with their price, mileage, and boot space.

Although SUVs have gained popularity in recent times, entry-level cars are very much in trend, although sales volumes have reduced. Commuting in congested cities is becoming more stressful and to battle this out, small hatchbacks are the perfect solution. They offer good mileage, parking is easy, manoeuvring in traffic is hassle-free, and they are cost-effective to maintain.

Keeping the above in mind, here are the top 5 entry-level cars that are perfect for daily use, be it commuting, a quick run to the mall, or for an occasional weekend getaway.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Price: 4.0 lakh ex-showroom (estimated)

Mileage: 22 kmpl

Boot space: NA

When a car on a budget is in mind, there is no better option than the Maruti Suzuki Alto. For years, the Alto has been the go-to entry-level hatchback in the market as it ticks all the needs one would want in a commuter — compact and great fuel economy.

Maruti Suzuki has kept this in mind with the new Alto, scheduled to launch soon. As with the previous-gen vehicles, Maruti Suzuki will offer two engine options, the tried and tested 800cc motor and a new 1.0-litre K-Series engine that debuted with the recently-launched S-Presso. Price details haven’t been released yet, however, expect the Alto to be Maruti Suzuki’s most affordable offering as it has always been.

Renault Kwid

Price: 4.64 lakh ex-showroom

Mileage: 20.7 kmpl

Boot space: 279-litres

When speaking about an entry-level hatchback, the name that comes to one’s mind after the Alto is the Renault Kwid. The Kwid, instead of keeping its design subtle, shows off its muscular SUV-ish design, which has helped the hatchback gain popularity.

Similar to the Maruti Suzuki Alto, the Renault Kwid is offered with a choice of either an 800cc motor or a bigger 1.0-litre one, with manual and AMT gearbox choices. Also, the Renault Kwid’s bold design and its high ground clearance have only complimented the entry-level hatchback’s popularity.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Price: 4.25 lakh ex-showroom

Mileage: 24.1 kmpl

Boot space: 240-litres

For those looking for a more SUV-inspired design in the entry-level segment, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is an option. Although classified as a hatchback, the S-Presso offers an upright seating position and the boxy exterior gives it an SUV hint.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is offered with the new K-Series 1.0-litre engine mated to a manual or an AMT gearbox, helping return good fuel efficiency. Also, the new set of standard safety features in the S-Presso has made it a compelling choice in the segment, even compared to the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto.

Tata Tiago

Price: 5.39 lakh ex-showroom

Mileage: 20 kmpl

Boot space: 242-litres

Apart from Maruti Suzuki and Renault, Tata also has an offering in the form of the Tata Tiago hatchback. The Tiago sits above the cars mentioned above in terms of segment, however, it is Tata’s entry-level offering.

Also, the Tiago, apart from its 85 bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine, is offered in a CNG variant as well, along with manual and AMT gearbox choices, making it a worthy contender in this list.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio



Mileage: 25.2 kmpl

Boot space: 313-litres

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio offers all the positives mentioned so far, good mileage, compact in size, AMT gearbox, CNG version, and more, but offers a roomier interior and is possibly the best-looking iteration of the Celerio to date.

The 66 bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine returns a mileage of 25.2 kmpl, while it offers the highest boot space amongst the cars on this list. Also, the CNG option comes in handy when commuting is the key goal.