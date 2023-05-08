Top 5 diesel cars in India under Rs 10 lakh: Tata Altroz to Mahindra XUV300

Check out the top 5 most affordable diesel cars in India that are currently available for under Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom. The list includes the likes of the Tata Altroz, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, etc.

Diesel cars are popular in India owing to several reasons such as higher fuel efficiency, more torque on tap, etc. However, in recent years, their sales have declined due to ever-increasing environmental concerns and the rising popularity of hybrid and electric vehicles. Despite all these factors, we still have some affordable diesel cars on sale in the market. In this article, we have listed the top 5 diesel cars in India under Rs 10 lakh.

Diesel cars under Rs 10 lakh:

Tata Altroz diesel

Starting price: Rs 8.15 lakh

Tata Altroz is the most affordable diesel car in India. It is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine that churns out 88 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission only. The prices of the diesel variants of Altroz start at Rs 8.15 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra Bolero & Bolero Neo

Starting price: Rs 9.62 lakh

Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo are the only 7-seater diesel cars on sale in India under Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom. Both these SUVs are powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine and get a 5-speed manual gearbox but with different power and torque outputs. They are priced from Rs 9.62 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra XUV300 diesel

Starting price: Rs 9.90 lakh

Next, we have another Mahindra SUV on the list, but this time a sophisticated one. The Mahindra XUV300 diesel is priced from Rs 9.90 lakh, ex-showroom. It is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine that churns out 115 bhp and 300 Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AMT.

Kia Sonet diesel

Starting price: Rs 9.95 lakh

Kia Sonet is a feature-rich sub-compact SUV that is offered with multiple powertrain options. The prices of the Kia Sonet diesel start at Rs 9.95 lakh, ex-showroom. It is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that develops 113 bhp and 250 Nm, paired with an iMT and a 6-speed AT.

Tata Nexon diesel

Starting price: Rs 9.99 lakh

Finally, the last one on this list is the Tata Nexon. The Nexon diesel is priced from Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine that churns out 113 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed MT and an AMT.

