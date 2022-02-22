Top 5 cars to watchout in March 2022 – Toyota Hilux to Volkswagen Virtus

Here are our top 5 picks from the list of cars that are set to launch/unveil next month. The list includes a couple of sedans, an SUV, a lifestyle pickup truck.

The current financial year will soon come to an end. Bidding adieu to it won’t be saddening as a set of new vehicles are lined up to woo Indian buyers. The list includes an SUV, a couple of sedans, and even a pickup truck. Well, here’s all that you should know about the 5 exciting products that are either waiting to launch in the Indian market or make their first-ever global appearance from India.

Toyota Hilux

Starting the list with the most anticipated product – Toyota Hilux, the pickup truck will officially go on sale in the country next month. However, the company has not confirmed the date yet. The buzz around the Hilux is so high that the brand had to stop accepting pre-orders temporarily. The Hilux will be offered with a 2.8L oil burner churning out 204 bhp and 500 Nm as its max output. Both manual and automatic transmission will be available.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk

The more off-road-oriented version of the Jeep Compass is also set to hit the showroom floors next month. The company has recently teased the Jeep Compass Trailhawk, but the official launch date remains hidden as of now. Although, we can affirm that the Trailhawk avatar will be brawnier than the regular Compass. Also, it will boast of increased capabilities. In all likelihood, it will be offered with the 173 bhp 2.0L oil burner, paired to a 9-speed automatic gearboxs.

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

Announced to reach our shores on March 3, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is 180 mm longer than the standard model. With the Maybach badge, the S-Class will offer an opulent luxury-limo experience. Individual rear seats will be offered on the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. This time around, the company will be locally assembling this ultra-luxury saloon at its facility in India. There will be two engine options on offer – 4.0L V8 and 6.0L V12.

Volkswagen Virtus

The Volkswagen Vento replacement – Virtus, is finally making its global debut on March 8, 2022. The C-segment sedan sits on the MQB-A0-IN architecture that underpins the Taigun and Skoda Slavia. Expect the Volkswagen Virtus to be around 4.5m in length. The company has recently released a teaser image of the Virtus’ front end, and it does look sharp with C-shaped LED DRLs. More details will emerge during the unveiling.

Skoda Slavia

The official launch date for the Skoda Slavia is confirmed as 28 February 2022. However, there’s a twist in the tale. The more powerful 1.5L TSI motor-equipped variants will launch on March 3. It is the more interesting motor of the lot, which comprises of two engine options – 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI. The Slavia will be the most powerful car in its segment, and helping it achieve the title will be the 1.5L TSI motor with its 147 bhp of peak power output and 250 Nm of max torque. The C-segmenter will retail with three gearbox options – 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT, and 7-speed DCT.

