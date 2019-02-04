Top 5 cars in India with 100 bhp or more under Rs 10 lakh: From Tata JTP twins to Ford EcoSport

One of the most important aspects that car buyers in India consider before making a decision is fuel efficiency. Well, the car obviously has to be comfortable but 'mileage' is very much relevant if they're budget shopping. But then there are those who want a smile pasted to their faces every time they go full throttle and what can make that happen? Power! So, if you're looking for a car that offers 100 or above horsepower but don't want to spend more than Rs 10 lakh, here's your answer. Well, five of them actually. Turns out Tata Motors has a lot to offer, and so does Maruti Suzuki and Ford.

Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP is powered by a 1199cc inline three-cylinder turbocharged engine that produces 112 bhp at 6000 rpm and 150 Nm of torque at 2000 rpm and is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. Tata's JTP twins are a result of a collaboration between Tata Motors and Jayem Automotive - a Coimbatore-based performance company - who have had a history of building fast cars. Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP are the manufacturer's first-ever performance cars. Price: Rs 6.39 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

The other one of Tata Motors' JTP twins, the Tigor JTP is powered by a 1199cc three-cylinder turbocharged engine that puts out 112 bhp at 5000 rpm and 150 rpm at 3500 rpm and is paired with a five-speed manual. Both the Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP are powered by the Nexon’s 1.2-litre engine, besides which they also get other performance-oriented tweaks to the intake and exhaust system. Price: Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki launched the new Baleno in India only a few days ago, which was followed by the unveiling of the new Baleno RS. Prices of the new Baleno RS will be revealed soon. It will come powered by a 998cc petrol engine that puts out 110.5 hp at 5500 rpm and 150 Nm of torque at 1700-4500 rpm. Price: Rs 8.76 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon is available with both petrol and diesel engine options - a 1198cc three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 108 bhp at 5000 rpm and 170 Nm of torque at 1750 rpm, and a 1497cc four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that makes 108 bhp at 3750 rpm and 260 Nm of torque 1500 rpm. Transmission options include six-speed manual and AMT. Price: Rs 6.64 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 10.86 lakh (ex-showroom)

Ford EcoSport

Fors EcoSport is also available in both petrol and diesel engine options, that include a 1497cc three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 121 bhp at 6500 rpm and 150 Nm of torque at 4500 rpm, and 1498cc four-cylinder turbocharged engine that makes 99 bhp at 3750 rpm and 205 Nm of torque at 1750 rpm. It is available in both manual and automatic transmission options. Price: Rs 7.82 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 11.36 lakh (ex-showroom)