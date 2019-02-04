Top 5 cars in India with 100 bhp or more under Rs 10 lakh: From Tata JTP twins to Ford EcoSport - The Financial Express
Tata Motors' first attempt at performance editions of its standard models is rather impressive and Maruti Suzuki along with Ford India have something great to offer as well. So, looking for a 100 ho car under Rs 10 lakh? Here's your answer.

One of the most important aspects that car buyers in India consider before making a decision is fuel efficiency. Well, the car obviously has to be comfortable but 'mileage' is very much relevant if they're budget shopping. But then there are those who want a smile pasted to their faces every time they go full throttle and what can make that happen? Power! So, if you're looking for a car that offers 100 or above horsepower but don't want to spend more than Rs 10 lakh, here's your answer. Well, five of them actually. Turns out Tata Motors has a lot to offer, and so does Maruti Suzuki and Ford.

Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP is powered by a 1199cc inline three-cylinder turbocharged engine that produces 112 bhp at 6000 rpm and 150 Nm of torque at 2000 rpm and is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. Tata's JTP twins are a result of a collaboration between Tata Motors and Jayem Automotive - a Coimbatore-based performance company - who have had a history of building fast cars. Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP are the manufacturer's first-ever performance cars. Price: Rs 6.39 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Tigor JTP

The other one of Tata Motors' JTP twins, the Tigor JTP is powered by a 1199cc three-cylinder turbocharged engine that puts out 112 bhp at 5000 rpm and 150 rpm at 3500 rpm and is paired with a five-speed manual. Both the Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP are powered by the Nexon’s 1.2-litre engine, besides which they also get other performance-oriented tweaks to the intake and exhaust system. Price: Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki launched the new Baleno in India only a few days ago, which was followed by the unveiling of the new Baleno RS. Prices of the new Baleno RS will be revealed soon. It will come powered by a 998cc petrol engine that puts out 110.5 hp at 5500 rpm and 150 Nm of torque at 1700-4500 rpm. Price: Rs 8.76 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon is available with both petrol and diesel engine options - a 1198cc three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 108 bhp at 5000 rpm and 170 Nm of torque at 1750 rpm, and a 1497cc four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that makes 108 bhp at 3750 rpm and 260 Nm of torque 1500 rpm. Transmission options include six-speed manual and AMT. Price: Rs 6.64 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 10.86 lakh (ex-showroom)

Ford EcoSport

Fors EcoSport is also available in both petrol and diesel engine options, that include a 1497cc three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 121 bhp at 6500 rpm and 150 Nm of torque at 4500 rpm, and 1498cc four-cylinder turbocharged engine that makes 99 bhp at 3750 rpm and 205 Nm of torque at 1750 rpm. It is available in both manual and automatic transmission options. Price: Rs 7.82 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 11.36 lakh (ex-showroom)

