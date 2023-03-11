Car AC maintenance tips. Here are five simple tips to maintain your car’s air conditioning system ahead of summer.

Summer’s around the corner, and one of the most important features in a car becomes the air conditioning system. For some, the AC is used daily, but a few prefer to use the air conditioning system only during the summer. Here are the top tips to maintain your car’s AC.

Clean the filter

All air conditioning systems come with a filter, usually located inside the car’s cabin. Before summer, when the AC is being used the most, get it replaced. It’s a simple job and takes only a few minutes, and if you’re a DIY person, nothing like it.

Get the air conditioning system checked and serviced

Servicing the AC is something ignored by many. A simple filter replacement is sufficient for those who use the AC regularly, however, if the AC is used sparingly, get the entire system checked for leaks, refrigerant level, and blockages. Also, check the belts that power the AC and lubricate the necessary parts.

Also Read Top 10 Summer Care Tips for your car

Slow down with the operations

A golden tip to maintain your car’s air conditioning system is not to switch it on in full-blast mode as soon as you start the car. Instead, let your car warm up first before turning on the AC, and when you do, start with the lowest setting, open the windows to get the hot air out first, and then gradually increase. This might sound like old-school advice, but it works wonders.

Park the car under a shade

When parking the car during a hot day, park it under shade. This helps the car cool down quickly when you turn on the AC, and the system does not have to work too hard to cool the car’s cabin.

Use it regularly

Last but not least, use the air conditioning system in your car regularly. Modern cars have temperature controls so the AC need not be in cool mode always. Using the AC daily helps keep all the running parts in check and if there is a problem, you are likely to catch it at an early stage and fix it.