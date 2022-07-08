Here are the best-selling Tata vehicles in June 2022, along with their sales numbers, compared to their competition in the Indian market.

In recent times, Tata Motors has seen its vehicles gaining popularity amongst buyers, especially with the Nexon SUV. The Tata Nexon’s flexibility to be offered with petrol, diesel, and two EV forms has helped the carmaker beat Hyundai, the second-largest carmaker in India for a long time. Tata Motors was able to outsell Hyundai in SUV sales.

However, what are the best-selling cars for Tata Motors? We take a look at 5 best-selling Tata vehicles in June 2022, along with their sales in June 2021, and their YoY growth.

Leading sales for Tata Motors is the Nexon, which has managed to outsell the popular Hyundai Creta in June 2022 in terms of SUV sales and PV sales. Tata sold 14,295 units of the Nexon last month, compared to 8,033 units sold in June 2021, registering a YoY growth of 78 per cent.

In the meanwhile, Nexon’s competitor, the Hyundai Venue sold 10,321 units in June 2021, which is 38.5 per cent less than the Nexon. The Nexon’s other popular competitors include the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser. While the Brezza failed to make it to the list of top 25 selling vehicles in June 2022, the Nexon outsold the Kia Sonet by 91 per cent and the Toyota Urban Cruiser by 169 per cent.

The second best-selling Tata vehicle is an SUV again, the Punch. The Tata Punch sold 10,414 units in June 2022, which is still 0.9 per cent more than the Hyundai Venue, although they do not compete in the same segment.

The Tata Altroz is the carmaker’s third best-selling vehicle in June 2022, racking up sales of 5,366 units. However, the Altroz has seen a decline in YoY growth of 15 per cent, as the carmaker sold 6,350 units in June last year.

The Tata Altroz’s closest competitors include the popular Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza, and the Honda Jazz. While the Glanza and the Jazz failed to make it to the list of top 25 selling vehicles in June 2022, the Baleno and the i20 outsold the Altroz by 200 per cent and 47.6 per cent respectively.

The Tata Tiago and Tigor take up the fourth and fifth places in the list of top 5 selling Tata vehicles in June 2022, selling 5,310 units and 4,931 units respectively. The Tata Tiago registered a YoY growth of 9 per cent, while the Tigor registered a staggering 358 per cent growth.