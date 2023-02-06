Top 5 best-selling SUVs in January 2023: Hyundai Creta, Maruti Brezza & more

Check out the top 5 best-selling SUVs in India in January 2023. The list includes the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and more.

The SUV segment is the most lucrative category for carmakers these days. Their sales have been on a constant rise and every now & then, we have a new sport utility vehicle in the market, thanks to the growing popularity of this body type over sedans & even hatchbacks. In this article, we have shared a list of the top 5 best-selling SUVs in India in January 2023.

Best-selling SUVs in January 2023:

Make and model Jan’23 Jan’22 YoY growth Tata Nexon 15,567 13,816 13% Hyundai Creta 15,037 9,869 52% Maruti Suzuki Brezza 14,359 9,576 50% Tata Punch 12,006 10,027 20% Hyundai Venue 10,738 11,377 -6%

Tata Nexon topped the SUV sales chart in the month of January 2023. Last month, Tata Motors managed to sell 15,567 units of the Nexon sub-compact SUV, recording a YoY growth of 13 percent. With 15,037 units, Hyundai Creta conquered the second spot. It’s worth mentioning that this is Hyundai’s best-ever sales figure yet.

Next, we have the Maruti Suzuki Brezza which recorded a massive 50 percent YoY growth, having sold 14,359 units in January 2023. Tata Motors managed to sell 12,006 units of the Punch sub-compact SUV. Finally, we have the Hyundai Venue which although saw a decline in sales, managed to attain the fifth rank in the sales tally with 10,738 units.

