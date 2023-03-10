Top 5 best-selling SUVs in February 2023: Brezza triumphs over Creta, Nexon

Check out the top 5 best-selling SUVs in India in February 2023. The list includes the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Creta, Tata Nexon and more.

The passenger vehicle wholesales stood at 3.35 lakh units in February 2023, recording a growth of 10.6 percent over 3.03 lakh units in the year-ago period. While almost all segments recorded positive YoY growth, SUVs continue to dominate the sales chart and their sales have been on a rise. In this article, we have listed the top 5 best-selling SUVs in February 2023.

Best-selling SUVs in February 2023:

Make and model Feb’23 Feb’22 YoY growth Maruti Suzuki Brezza 15,787 9,256 71% Tata Nexon 13,914 12,259 14% Tata Punch 11,169 9,592 16% Hyundai Creta 10,421 9,606 8% Hyundai Venue 9,997 10,212 -2%

Maruti Suzuki Brezza topped the SUV sales chart in the month of February 2023. Last month, Maruti Suzuki managed to sell 15,787 units of the Brezza sub-compact SUV, recording a massive growth of 71 percent. With 13,914 units, Tata Nexon conquered the second spot. Its sales increased by 14 percent on a YoY basis.

Next, we have the Tata Punch which recorded a 16 percent growth, having sold 11,169 units in February 2023. Hyundai Creta is the only mid-size SUV on this list. The company managed to sell 10,421 units of the Creta last month. Finally, we have the Hyundai Venue which although saw a decline in sales, managed to attain the fifth rank in the sales tally with 10,738 units.

