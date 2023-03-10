Top 5 best-selling SUVs in February 2023: Brezza triumphs over Creta, Nexon

The passenger vehicle wholesales stood at 3.35 lakh units in February 2023, recording a growth of 10.6 percent over 3.03 lakh units in the year-ago period. While almost all segments recorded positive YoY growth, SUVs continue to dominate the sales chart and their sales have been on a rise. In this article, we have listed the top 5 best-selling SUVs in February 2023.
Best-selling SUVs in February 2023:
|Make and model
|Feb’23
|Feb’22
|YoY growth
|Maruti Suzuki Brezza
|15,787
|9,256
|71%
|Tata Nexon
|13,914
|12,259
|14%
|Tata Punch
|11,169
|9,592
|16%
|Hyundai Creta
|10,421
|9,606
|8%
|Hyundai Venue
|9,997
|10,212
|-2%
Maruti Suzuki Brezza topped the SUV sales chart in the month of February 2023. Last month, Maruti Suzuki managed to sell 15,787 units of the Brezza sub-compact SUV, recording a massive growth of 71 percent. With 13,914 units, Tata Nexon conquered the second spot. Its sales increased by 14 percent on a YoY basis.
Next, we have the Tata Punch which recorded a 16 percent growth, having sold 11,169 units in February 2023. Hyundai Creta is the only mid-size SUV on this list. The company managed to sell 10,421 units of the Creta last month. Finally, we have the Hyundai Venue which although saw a decline in sales, managed to attain the fifth rank in the sales tally with 10,738 units.
