Maruti Suzuki has also overtaken Mahindra to become the leading manufacturer of SUVs/UVs in the country.

The SUV space has been booming in the Indian passenger vehicle market for the past few years. With multiple segments and numerous new entrants, the SUV space has become extremely popular and competitive. Let us look at the top 5 best-selling SUVs for the month of August.

Top 5 best selling SUVs August 2023

OEM Model August 2023 August 2022 YoY change (%) Maruti Suzuki Brezza 14,572 15,193 -4% Tata Punch 14,523 12,006 20.96% Hyundai Creta 13,832 12,577 9.98% Maruti Fronx 12,164 – – Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 11,818 – –

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is now the highest-selling SUV in India now. The subcompact SUV dethroned Hyundai Creta from the top spot which has been reigning the SUV segment for a long time. Maruti sold 14,572 units of Brezza in August 2023 which led to a small YoY decline of 4%.

Tata Punch

Punch is responsible for popularising the micro SUV segment. Tata Motors sold 14,523 units of the crossover in August that translated to a YoY 21%. Punch is now facing stiff competition from a new rival in the form of Hyundai Exter.

Hyundai Creta

Until a few months ago, Hyundai Creta was the best-selling SUV for India for a long stretch. In August, the Korean auto giant sold 13,832 units of Creta which resulted in a YoY growth of 10%. The SUV is expected to receive a mid-cycle facelift in the coming few months.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti launched Fronx earlier this year and registered a sales volume of 12,164 units in August 2023. The crossover is based on the same platform as Baleno and also gets the same layout and equipment as its premium hatchback sibling.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Another Maruti SUV in the top 5 best-selling models is the Grand Vitara. Developed in partnership with Toyota, the Creta-rival scored a volume of 11,818 units in August this year. It is broadly available in two trims– a mild-hybrid variant and a strong hybrid variant. Its a rebadged Toyota Hyryder Urban Cruiser.