Top 5 best-selling sub-4 metre SUVs in August 2022

Best-selling sub-4 metre SUVs in India in August 2022. We take a look at the top 5 best-selling compact SUVs in India last month, along with their sales numbers.

The sub-4 metre SUV segment has become a popular choice amongst new car buyers and those looking to step up from the entry-level segment. These SUVs offer the practicality of a hatchback, while also offering a high seating position and enough ground clearance to tackle the bad Indian roads.

Let’s take a look at the top 5 best-selling sub-4 metre SUVs sold in August 2022, along with their sales numbers and their YoY growth compared to August 2021.

Kia Sonet

The fifth best-selling sub-4 metre SUV in August is the Kia Sonet, which managed to rack up 7,838 units last month, as opposed to selling 7,752 units in August 2021, registering a YoY growth of 1 per cent.

The Kia Sonet is offered with three engine options that include 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel, paired with several gearbox selections that include a manual, DCT, iMT, and a torque converter automatic.

Mahindra Bolero

Up next is the Mahindra Bolero, which managed to shed some length a few years ago to blend into the sub-4 metre category. The Bolero has been a popular name in India for over two decades and continues to be a best-seller for Mahindra.

In August 2022, Mahindra sold 8,246 units compared to 3,218 units sold in August 2021, registering a robust YoY growth of 156 per cent.

Hyundai Venue

The Venue is Hyundai’s second-best-selling product in August 2022, and the recent update has given the Venue a fresh look, helping the carmaker sell more units. The Hyundai Venue is also available in a sportier N-Line version, based on the new Venue.

In August 2022, Hyundai sold 11,240 units of the Venue as opposed to selling 8,377 units in August 2021, registering a YoY growth of 34 per cent.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon lead the SUV sales chart for e few months, however, it now has to settle for second. Available with a petrol or diesel engine with manual and AMT gearbox choices, the Nexon is available in over 60 variants, excluding the EV range.

In August 2022, Tata Motors sold 15,085 units of the Nexon, registering a YoY growth of 51 per cent. During the same time last year, Tata Motors sold 10,006 units.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The best-selling sub-4 metre SUV in India is the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, which was updated recently. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza has received a significant design update, along with a host of tech features such as a HUD and a sunroof.

In August 2022, Maruti Suzuki sold 15,193 units of the Brezza registering a YoY growth of 18 per cent, while in August 2021, Maruti Suzuki sold 12,906 units of the sub-4 metre SUV.

