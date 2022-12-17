Top 5 best-selling MPVs in India in 2022: Ertiga, Carens lead the race

Check out the top 5 best-selling MPVs in India for the calendar year 2022. While the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga leads the race, Kia Carens pips Toyota Innova to achieve the second rank on this list.

SUVs and MPVs have gained immense popularity in the Indian market in recent years. While the sport utility vehicles are admired because of their muscular appeal, the multi purpose vehicles are sought-after owing to their capability of carrying six/seven passengers at once comfortably. In this article, we have listed the top 5 best-selling MPVs in India for the calendar year 2022.

Top 5 best-selling MPVs in India in 2022:

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: 1,21,541 units

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is currently the best-selling MPV in India. With 1,21,541 units already sold in the calendar year 2022, the Ertiga leads the sales tally. It is offered with a 99 bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a 5-speed MT & a 6-speed AT. The Ertiga is priced from Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh, ex-showroom.

Kia Carens: 59,561 units

Kia Carens pipped Innova to become the second best-selling MPV in India this year. Around 59,561 units of this MPV have been sold in the country ever since its launch in January this year. The Carens is offered with a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.4-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel mill with multiple transmission options. It’s priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh, ex-showroom.

Toyota Innova: 56,533 units

Toyota Innova has always been a popular choice in the MPV segment and 56,533 units of this MPV have been sold in India this year so far. Recently, the company unveiled the Innova HyCross that will go on sale early next year. While the old Innova Crysta will be reintroduced with a diesel mill, the HyCross will be a petrol-only model.

Maruti Suzuki XL6: 35,004 units

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-based premium alternative, the XL6, is quite popular in India. More than 35,000 units of this people mover have been sold thus far in 2022. It gets the same 99 bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a 5-speed MT & a 6-speed AT like the Ertiga. The XL6 is currently priced from Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 14.55 lakh, ex-showroom.

Renault Triber: 31,751 units

Finally, the last MPV on this list, Renault Triber, is also the most affordable of the lot. Around 31,751 units of the Triber have been sold in the calendar year 2022 yet. It gets a 71 bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine that comes mated to a 5-speed MT & an AMT. The Triber is priced from Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 8.51 lakh, ex-showroom.

Note: This listicle is based on the sales tally from January to November 2022. December’s data are yet to be revealed.