Top 5 best-selling mid-size sedans in April 2023: Hyundai Verna beats Honda City again!

Check out the top 5 best-selling mid-size sedans in India for the month of April 2023. The new Hyundai Verna has outsold the Honda City for the second time in a row, this time by twice the margin.

Sedans are once again gaining popularity in India, thanks to the introduction of new models. Hyundai recently launched the all-new Verna and it has managed to outsell the erstwhile segment leader, Honda City, for the second time in a row. In this article, we have listed the top 5 best-selling mid-size sedans in April 2023.

Best-selling mid-size sedans in April 2023:

Make & model April 2023 April 2022 YoY growth Hyundai Verna 4,001 781 412.29% Honda City 1,920 2,300 -16.52% Skoda Slavia 1,586 2,431 -34.76% Volkswagen Virtus 1,481 N.A. N.A. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 1,071 579 75.65%

Hyundai managed to sell 4,001 units of the new-generation Verna in April 2023. The company registered a massive YoY growth of 412.29 percent as in the same period last year its sales stood at 781 units. Honda City recorded a 16.52 percent YoY decline in sales last month. The Japanese car manufacturer sold 1,920 units of this mid-size sedan in April 2023 as opposed to 2,300 units in April last year.

The sales of Skoda Slavia declined by almost 35 percent in April 2023. Last month, the Czech carmaker sold 1,586 units of the Slavia while in April last year, its sales stood at 2,431 units. Volkswagen and Maruti Suzuki managed to sell 1,481 and 1,071 units of the Virtus and the Ciaz respectively in April 2023. The Ciaz recorded a YoY growth of 75.65 percent.

