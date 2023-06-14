Ever wondered which petro vehicle sells best for Mahindra? Here are the top selling Mahindra petrol vehicles in May 2023.

When speaking about Mahindra, diesel vehicles are what comes to one’s mind, however, the carmaker has a decent portfolio of petrol vehicles as well. Models such as the Scorpio and XUV700 are available in diesel and petrol engines, along with a few others.

Here are the top 5 best-selling Mahindra petrol vehicles in May 2023, along with their sales numbers and YoY growth compared to May 2022 sales.

Best-selling Mahindra petrol vehicles in May 2023

Mahindra KUV100

In fifth place is the Mahindra KUV100, which sold 0 units in India last month. However, the KUV100 is exported to other markets and Mahindra exported 202 units last month. Mahindra sold 0 units of the KUV100 petrol in India last year in May as well.

Mahindra Scorpio

The Mahindra Scorpio has been one of the longest-selling products for Mahindra besides the Bolero and in May 2023, the carmaker sold 790 units of the Scorpio petrol in India. The Scorpio is sold in two models, the Scorpio Classic and the Scorpio-N, the latter of which is available with a petrol engine.

Mahindra Thar

The third-best-selling Mahindra petrol model in May 2023 was the Thar, which racked up 1,106 unit sales for Mahindra. The Thar, like most Mahindra SUVs, is available in petrol and diesel forms, the latter of which sells more. The Thar petrol saw a YoY growth of 37.7 percent last month, as compared to May 2022’s sales when Mahindra sold 803 units.

Mahindra XUV700

The Mahindra XUV700 takes the second spot, having sold 1,506 units in May, as compared to 887 units sold in May 2022, which is a growth of 69.7 percent. Similar to the Scorpio-N, the XUV700 is sold in petrol and diesel variants and is also the company’s flagship offering that gets ADAS tech.

Mahindra XUV300

Finally, the best-selling Mahindra petrol vehicle in May 2023 is the XUV300, having registered 2149 unit sales last month. Compared to May 2022, however, the XUV300 petrol’s sales has seen a dip of 10.3 percent, as Mahindra sold 2,397 units last May.