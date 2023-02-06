Top 5 best-selling hatchbacks in January 2023

Best-selling hatchbacks in January 2023. Here are the top 5 selling hatchbacks in India last month, along with their sales figures.

January 2023 has seen hatchbacks post a positive YoY growth despite the customer trends shifting towards SUVs. Hyundai’s Tarun Garg had previously stated that the hatchback segment, though shrinking, is an important segment for India, and the sales in January 2023 show that.

Here are the top 5 best-selling hatchbacks in India, along with their sales figures and their YoY growth for January 2023.

Tata Tiago

The fifth best-selling hatchback in January 2023 was the Tata Tiago, the carmaker’s entry-level offering. Tata Motors sold 9,032 units of the Tiago in January 2023, as compared to selling 5,195 units in January 2022, posting a strong 74 percent YoY growth.

The Tata Tiago hatchback caters to a wide group of audience owing to its electric, petrol, and CNG powertrains. The Tiago EV is also the most affordable EV in India currently and is offered with two battery packs, making it a perfect hatchback for the city.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The fourth best-selling hatchback in January 2023 is the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the carmaker’s premium hatchback offering that competes with the Tata Altroz and the Hyundai i20. Maruti Suzuki sold 16,357 units of the Baleno last month, as compared to 6,791 units in January 2022, posting a YoY growth of 141 percent.

The recent update the Baleno had has helped in sales and the hatchback now gets features such as a HUD unit, and a host of connected car tech which allows users to access the car through their smartwatches.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Up next is the Swfit, a popular hatchback for Maruti Suzuki. The carmaker sold 16,440 units of the Maruti Suzuki Swift in January 2023, however, the hatchback saw a negative growth of 14 percent. In January 2022, Maruti Suzuki sold 19,108 units.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a manual or an AMT gearbox, while there are also CNG variants on offer.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is one of the oldest products on offer from Maruti Suzuki, and it has been a key contributor to the carmaker’s sales. The ‘tall boy’ hatchback has seen various updates over the years and in its current form, Maruti Suzuki sold 20,466 units last month, as compared to 20,334 units in January 2022, registering a 1 percent growth.

Similar to most of the Maruti Suzuki cars, the Wagon R is available in petrol and CNG forms, while gearbox options include manual and AMT units.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The best-selling hatchback in January 2023 is Maruti Suzuki’s entry-level offering, the Alto. The Alto also takes the crown as the best-selling passenger vehicle in January 2023, having sold 21,411 units and registering a YoY growth of 73 percent. In comparison, 12,342 units of the Alto were sold in January last year.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto saw a major refresh in design, as the entry-level hatchback is larger than before, owing to its new platform. The new Alto has borrowed some design cues from the Celerio, while Maruti Suzuki offers the Alto with an 800cc engine, or a more powerful 1.0-litre K-Series unit, with the choice of CNG.