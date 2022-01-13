Top 5 best-selling cars in December 2021: Maruti WagonR to Tata Nexon

From Maruti Suzuki WagonR to Tata Nexon, we have listed the top 5 best-selling cars in India in December 2021. Check out their engine specs, price, and even fuel-economy figures!

The year 2021 has been a roller-coaster ride for the Indian automotive industry. Last year, we witnessed the launch of some of the most anticipated cars. But, at the same time, the industry was impacted by the deadly second wave of the pandemic and ongoing global semi-conductor shortage. That being said, when it comes to sales tally, some cars performed better than the rest. So, in this article, we have shared with you a list of the top 5 best-selling cars in India in December 2021.

Top 5 best-selling cars in India in December 2021

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

19,728 units

Maruti Suzuki WagonR emerged as the best-selling car in India in December 2021. It is offered with two engine options. The first one is a 1.0-litre petrol motor that churns out 67 hp & 90 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Its ARAI-claimed mileage is 21.79 kmpl. It also gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine that delivers 81.8 hp & 113 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. Their ARAI-claimed mileage is rated at 20.52 kmpl. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR is currently priced between Rs 4.93 lakh – Rs 6.45 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

15,661 units

Next on the list, we have the Maruti Suzuki Swift. The Swift received a facelift in early 2021 and gained some new features, cosmetic updates along with a new petrol engine. It is powered by a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine that churns out 88.7 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. Its ARAI-certified fuel economy is 23.20 kmpl for MT and 23.76 kmpl for the AMT model. The Maruti Suzuki Swift is currently priced between Rs 5.85 lakh – Rs 8.67 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

14,458 units

Maruti Suzuki Baleno gained the third spot in the sales tally for the month of December 2021. It is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol motor that’s good for 81.8 hp and 113 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a CVT. Their ARAI-claimed mileage figures are 21.01 kmpl and 19.56 kmpl respectively. It also gets a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system. It develops 88.7 hp and 115 Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only. Its claimed fuel economy is 23.87 kmpl. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is currently priced between Rs 5.99 lakh – Rs 9.45 lakh, ex-showroom.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Tata Nexon

12,899 units

The odd one out in this listicle is the Tata Nexon as it’s the only non-Maruti car on this list. The Nexon gets a 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor that develops 118 hp and 170 Nm. It also gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine that pumps out 108 hp and 260 Nm. Both the engines come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AMT. The Nexon petrol manual & AMT have an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.57 kmpl & 16.35 kmpl while its diesel variants offer 21.19 kmpl & 22.07 kmpl of fuel efficiency. The Tata Nexon is currently priced between Rs 7.29 lakh – Rs 13.34 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

11,840 units

Finally, the last car on this list is the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. This MPV bagged the fifth spot in the sales tally for the month of December 2021. The Ertiga is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that develops 103.5 hp of power and 138 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4-speed torque-converter AT. Its petrol MT has an ARAI-certified fuel economy of 19.01 kmpl while the AT’s claimed mileage is 17.99 kmpl. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is currently priced between Rs 7.96 lakh – Rs 10.69 lakh, ex-showroom.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.