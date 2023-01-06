Best-selling car brands in December 2022. Here is the list of the top 5 best-selling carmakers in December 2022, along with their sales numbers.

As 2023 dawns, carmakers are looking forward to a year of better sales, updated product launches, and forget what December 2022 brought upon the industry. December 2022 saw most carmakers post negative growth compared to November 2022, however, compared to December 2021, carmakers registered positive growth.

Let’s take a look at the top five best-selling car brands in December 2022 and compare their sales to December 2021 to see what kind of growth they had.

Kia India

South Korean carmaker Kia has had success in every product it has in its lineup, from the entry-level Sonet to the top-of-the-line EV6. The Kia Sonet and the Seltos remain good-selling vehicles for the carmaker, including the Kia Carens which has been consistent in terms of sales.

In December 2022, Kia sold 15,184 units as compared to December 2021, when Kia sold 7,797 units, registering a positive Year-on-Year growth of 94.7 percent — the highest in the list.

Mahindra

The fourth-best-selling carmaker in December 2022 was Mahindra, which is seeing success with the new Scorpio and the oldest offering in its lineup, the Bolero. The Mahindra XUV300 is also one of the best-sellers for Mahindra, and with the all-electric XUV400 to be launched soon, consumers have a lot to look out for in 2023.

In December 2022, Mahindra sold 28,333 units as opposed to selling 17,476 units in December 2021, registering a Year-on-Year growth of 62.1 percent.

Hyundai India

Having been India’s second-best-selling carmaker for many years, Hyundai has lost the position to settle in third place for December 2022. Hyundai’s Creta, Venue, and the i10 Grand remain the best-sellers, however, with the Auto Expo around the corner, Hyundai could launch the updated Creta. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is also on the cards that will rival the Kia EV6.

In December 2022, Hyundai India sold 38,831 units, registering a Year-on-Year growth of 20.2 percent. In comparison, Hyundai sold 32,312 units in December 2021.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors has been consistently out-selling Hyundai in recent times and the Nexon takes the crown for that. Available in petrol, diesel, and all-electric variants, the sub-4 metre SUV is available in over 60 variants in total. The Tata Punch has also helped the carmaker establish itself as the second-best-selling brand in India.

In December 2022, Tata Motors sold 40,045 units as compared to 35,300 units sold in December 2021, registering a Year-on-Year growth of 13.4 percent.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki remains the market leader and has been so for several years. With multiple products across segments in petrol and CNG versions, Maruti Suzuki seems unshakable. To maintain its top position, Maruti Suzuki has also launched the CNG version of the Grand Vitara in India, which is now available in petrol, hybrid, and CNG forms.

In December 2022, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,12,010 units, however, compared to December 2021, Maruti Suzuki registered a negative YoY growth of 8.9 percent.