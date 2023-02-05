Top 5 best-selling car brands in India in January 2023

Best-selling cars in January 2023. Here are the top 5 selling car brands in January 2023, along with their sales numbers.

As January 2023 passes, carmakers have seen an increase in car sales as customers prefer 2023 models although most of them haven’t seen upgrades. At the end of the first month of 2023, most carmakers have registered positive growth in sales, while Hyundai and Tata have an intense battle.

Here are the top 5 best-selling car brands in January 2023, along with their sales numbers and YoY growth.

Kia

The fifth best-selling carmaker in India last month was Kia, Hyundai’s sister company. In January 2023, Kia sold 28,634 units, as compared to selling 19,319 units in January 2022, registering a YoY growth of 48.2 percent.

For Kia, the Seltos and Sonet continue to be the brand’s best-selling products. Although they are based on the same platform as the Hyundai Creta and the Venue, the Seltos and Sonet are more stylish alternatives.

Mahindra

Next up is Mahindra, who is now eyeing the EV category as well with the launch of the all-electric XUV400. In January 2023, Mahindra sold a total of 33,040 units of its SUVs as compared to 19,860 units sold in January 2022, registering a YoY growth of 66.4 percent.

For Mahindra, the oldest model in its lineup, the Bolero continues to be the best-seller, followed by the Scorpio, the second oldest name in the carmaker’s current lineup.

Tata Motors

The Tata Nexon has consistently been outselling the popular Creta in recent times, but in January 2023, the total sales numbers mean that Tata has to settle for third, having sold 47,990 units. As a comparison, the carmaker sold 40,780 units in January 2022, registering a YoY growth of 17.7 percent last month.

Tata Motors has seen success in its SUV lineup, especially with the Nexon and the Punch. The wide powertrain options with the Nexon have gathered huge popularity, while the Punch will soon follow suit when Tata launches alternative fuel options for the micro SUV.

Hyundai

Hyundai manages to retain its position as India’s second-largest carmaker, but barely. In January 2023, the South Korean carmaker sold 50,106 units, 2,116 units more than Tata Motors. In January 2023, Hyundai registered a YoY growth of 13.8 percent, when compared to 44,022 units sold in January 2022.

For Hyundai, the Creta remains the best-selling vehicle and the carmaker also achieved a milestone of selling the most number of Cretas ever last month.

Maruti Suzuki

The leading carmaker in India is Maruti Suzuki and has been so for many years, owing to a wide product range, extensive sales and service network, and competitive pricing. In January 2023, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,47,348 units as compared to 1,28,924 units sold in January 2022, registering a growth of 14.3 percent.