Top 5 best-selling car brands in India in August 2022: Maruti, Hyundai, Tata & more

Car Sales August 2022: Here we have listed the top 5 best-selling car brands in India in August 2022. While Maruti Suzuki leads the race, Hyundai came at a distant second closely followed by Tata Motors.

August 2022 turned out to be a good month for the Indian automotive industry in terms of sales. Car manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Mahindra registered healthy YoY growth. Thanks to the onset of the festive season and ease of supply chain woes, PV sales are coming back on track. In this article, we have listed the top 5 best-selling car brands in India in August 2022.

Top 5 best-selling car brands in India in August 2022:

Brand Name August 2022 August 2021 YoY Change July 2022 MoM Change Maruti Suzuki 1,34,166 1,03,187 30% 1,42,850 -6% Hyundai 49,510 46,866 5.6% 50,500 -1.9% Tata Motors 47,166 28,018 68.3% 47,505 -0.7% Mahindra 29,852 15,973 86.8% 28,053 6.4% Kia 22,322 16,750 33.2% 22,022 1.3%

As you can see in the above table, all the major car manufacturers posted an uptick in domestic sales last month when compared on a YoY basis. While India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, leads the race, Hyundai Motor India came at a distant second closely followed by Tata Motors. Mahindra and Kia bagged fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Maruti Suzuki sold 1,34,166 units in the domestic market in August 2022, registering a 30 per cent YoY growth. In the same period last year, its sales stood at 1,03,187 units. Hyundai Motor India managed to sell 49,510 units in August 2022, thereby recording a 5.6 per cent YoY growth. In August 2021, it sold 46,866 units in the domestic market.

Tata Motors sold 47,166 units in August 2022, recording a massive 68.3 per cent YoY growth. Mahindra managed to sell 29,852 units last month, thereby registering a tremendous 86.8 per cent YoY growth. Kia sold 22,322 units in India in August 2022, recording a 33.2 per cent YoY growth. In August 2021, its sales stood at 16,750 units.

